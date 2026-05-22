Rohit Rao Joins NineHertz as CTO to Lead AI-Native Engineering and Platform Innovation

Joining NineHertz at this moment is a real privilege. I look forward to advancing its AI-native engineering charter and architecting systems that deliver meaningful client impact.” — Rohit Rao, CTO, NineHertz

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NineHertz has taken another decisive step to reinforce its AI-native engineering charter, appointing Rohit Rao as its new Chief Technology Officer. The appointment strengthens the company’s leadership bench at a time when enterprises are rapidly shifting from traditional software delivery to AI-first engineering, platform-led modernization, and intelligent automation. Mr. Rohit Rao brings 18 years of enterprise engineering and architecture experience to NineHertz, along with a forward-looking vision for AI-native delivery. Most recently as a Senior Architect at GEP Worldwide, he has spent much of his career designing cloud-native, large-scale multi-agent architectures, RAG systems, and intelligent search & recommendation systems across asset management, retail, procurement, and global services. He also led the India R&D function at Cimpress, where he spearheaded pioneering work on immersive Virtual Try-On experiences and 3D configurators for global apparel brands.Engineering Excellence Meets AI-Native ThinkingAddressing NineHertz stakeholders for the first time, Rohit Rao outlined a clear technology agenda for the company: to embed AI deeply across the engineering cycle, elevate delivery quality, and strengthen its platform engineering practices. His vision aligns closely with the NineHertz position as an AI-native engineering partner — one that no longer simply builds software the traditional way but embeds intelligence into architecture to create next-generation solutions that deliver meaningful impact.Rohit’s mandate includes deepening alliances with hyperscalers and AI platform providers, scaling the company’s Agentic AI capabilities, and building reusable enterprise accelerators that compress time-to-value for digital-native and ISV clients.A Cultural Shift Toward Discipline, Craft, and Platform ThinkingRohit’s appointment also reflects an intentional cultural shift within NineHertz — one centered on architectural discipline, engineering craftsmanship, and a platform-first mindset. As enterprises worldwide seek consolidated vendors and measurable AI outcomes, NineHertz is sharpening its operating model to deliver solutions with greater technical depth. Rohit’s expertise in building product-grade, globally distributed systems will be central to driving that evolution from within.Thoughts from NineHertz Leadership“Rohit joining as CTO is a defining moment for our AI-native engineering agenda. His architectural depth and product-grade engineering instincts are exactly what we need to scale our enterprise impact and accelerate the next phase of NineHertz’s journey.”“We’re thrilled to welcome Rohit to the NineHertz family. His expertise will be instrumental in driving engineering discipline, delivery excellence, and AI-led innovation at the speed our enterprise clients now expect.”— Narendra Singh Chauhan, COO, NineHertz“Rohit’s arrival meaningfully strengthens our ability to deliver intelligent, enterprise-grade solutions at scale. His leadership will sharpen our technology direction and unlock significant value for our global clients and partners.”— Kapil Kumar, CGO, NineHertzAbout NineHertzThe NineHertz is an AI-native engineering firm that provides a comprehensive suite of services focused on the Build, Run, and Evolve framework. By integrating advanced generative and agentic AI into their development lifecycle, the company promises significantly increased velocity and operational transparency for ISVs, digital natives, and enterprise clients. Their offerings span several technical domains, including mobile app development, IoT solutions, and cloud architecture, alongside specialized AI transformation services. Operating across diverse sectors such as ISVs & Digital Natives, GovTech, BFSI, TTL (Travel, Transportation, Logistics), Entertainment, the firm leverages its proprietary ContinuumAI framework to modernize legacy systems and deploy autonomous workflows. Ultimately, the source outlines how the organization acts as a long-term technology partner to help businesses achieve competitive advantages through intelligent automation and scalable digital products.

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