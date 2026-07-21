Petcover Australia launches biggest sale to help more Australians protect their pets amid rising living costs

Petcover is Australia's most comprehensive pet insurance provider, offering award-winning cover for dogs, cats, horses, birds, reptiles, rabbits and a wide range of exotic pets

Pet owners can now save 15% on specialist pet insurance as Petcover launches its biggest EOFY sale nationwide

We want to give back to pet owners by making quality pet insurance more affordable, helping Australians feel more prepared for unexpected vet costs, ensuring pets get the care they deserve for life” — Grant Pugh, General Manager

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most Australians may not realise that not all pet insurance providers are built the same. While many insurers offer pet insurance as part of broader insurance portfolios, Petcover Australia is one of the only specialist pet insurers in Australia focused solely on pets - with claims consultants and teams trained within veterinary environments and real-world animal care settings.Made up of passionate pet owners and animal lovers themselves, the Petcover Australia team understands the emotional connection Australians have with their pets and the importance of access to quality veterinary care when unexpected accidents and illnesses happen.As Australians navigate rising household costs and prepare for End of Financial Year tax returns, Petcover Australia is giving back to pet owners through its biggest EOFY campaign yet, helping families access comprehensive pet insurance at a more affordable time of year.From 1 July to 31 July 2026, Australian pet owners can enjoy 15% OFF new dog cat and exotic pet insurance policies by using promo code EOFYPET15.Supporting Aussie pet families when it matters mostWith veterinary costs continuing to rise across Australia, unexpected injuries and illnesses can place significant emotional and financial pressure on pet owners.Petcover Australia says the EOFY campaign is designed to help make quality pet insurance more accessible while encouraging Australians to plan ahead for their pet’s ongoing care and wellbeing.Grant Pugh, General Manager, for Petcover Australia said the campaign is about supporting both pets and the people who love them.“Pets are family, and EOFY can often provide Australians with a little extra financial breathing room through tax returns and savings opportunities. We wanted to give something back to pet owners by helping make quality pet insurance more affordable during this time.”“No one wants to face unexpected vet bills alone. This campaign is about helping Australians feel more prepared and supported, while ensuring pets can continue receiving the care they deserve throughout their lives.”Real pet cover for real-life careFor more than 40 years, Petcover Australia has supported Australian pet owners and remains one of the country’s award-winning specialist pet insurers.The EOFY promotion includes:- 15% OFF new dog, cat and exotic pet insurance policies- Up to 100% back on eligible vet bills for dogs and cats- Flexible plans designed for different budgets and life stages- Cover that supports eligible ongoing and lifetime conditions- Specialist protection for unique and exotic petsSpecialist cover for exotic petsUnlike many traditional insurers, Petcover Australia also offers specialist exotic pet insurance designed for a wide range of animals, including:Birds (including parrots, cockatoos, budgies, birds of prey and many other avian species)Reptiles (including turtles, snakes, blue-tongue lizards, bearded dragons, geckos and other reptiles)Small mammals (including guinea pigs, rabbits, ferrets, mice and other small companion mammals)Policies are designed with specialist veterinary insights and real-world pet care needs in mind, helping owners access protection tailored to species often overlooked by mainstream insurers.Campaign DetailsCampaign Period: 1 July – 31 July 2026Promo Code: EOFYPET15Pet owners can learn more or obtain a free quote by visiting Petcover Australia.

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