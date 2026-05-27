elea establishes AI-native Pathology Operating System in Florida with first laboratory at GastroMed Miami

GastroMed Miami becomes elea's first U.S. laboratory partner, replacing fragmented pathology IT with a unified, AI-native operating system.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- elea, developer of the AI-native Pathology Operating System elea Lab , today announced its collaboration with GastroMed in Miami. With this partnership, GastroMed becomes elea's first laboratory partner in the state of Florida, marking a targeted step in the company's U.S. expansion.The collaboration marks the introduction of a new operating model for pathology. Moving beyond fragmented systems of record, elea Lab creates an integrated, AI-native environment in which pathology data is generated, structured, and used in real time."Pathology IT has been built around documenting results after the fact. We are shifting that model to one where structured data is created in real time. That is not an optimization of existing systems. It is a different operating model."— Sebastian Casu, MD · Chief Medical Officer, eleaTraditional pathology IT environments rely on separate systems such as LIS, dictation, reporting tools, and downstream data processing. These systems require manual handoffs and post-processing at multiple steps. elea Lab replaces this architecture with a unified platform in which reports are generated as structured data directly within the diagnostic workflow.In this model, pathology reports are no longer dictated first and structured later. They are created as structured, interoperable data from the outset.GastroMed, a specialized provider of gastrointestinal diagnostics in South Florida, will implement elea Lab to consolidate accession, lab processes, dictation, and reporting into a single end-to-end environment. As a focused pathology setting, GastroMed provides a controlled environment to redesign workflows without the constraints of fragmented legacy systems. Reports are created as structured data from the start. This eliminates transcription steps, reduces post-processing, and enables immediate downstream use across clinical, operational, and analytical systems. The platform enables faster turnaround times and ensures consistent, structured data at the point of creation."Today, pathology workflows are still defined by system breaks, dictation here, reporting there, and structuring later. With elea, we are moving to a model where the report is created as structured data in real time. That fundamentally changes how we work day to day and how quickly results become usable."— Dr. Jonathan S. England, MD · Pathologist, GastroMed MiamiPathology departments across the U.S. are facing rising case volumes, workforce constraints, and increasing demand for structured, interoperable data. Incremental improvements to legacy systems have not resolved the underlying fragmentation. elea Lab, the AI-native Pathology Operating System, orchestrates the entire workflow from accession to final report within a single system. It removes the need for parallel tools and manual data transformation. It establishes a new baseline for how pathology data is created and used.By establishing this partnership in Florida, elea is creating a real-world environment to demonstrate how AI-native systems can replace legacy architectures rather than optimize them. The collaboration is designed to validate measurable improvements in turnaround time, reporting consistency, and data usability. It also defines a new standard for pathology workflows built on structured data from the outset.About eleaelea develops AI-native Operating Systems for healthcare, with a focus on replacing fragmented clinical workflows with integrated, intelligent systems. elea Lab, its Pathology Operating System, orchestrates end-to-end pathology workflows by embedding intelligence directly into clinical processes. The platform enables real-time structured reporting, improved data quality, and seamless interoperability. https://elea.health/ About GastroMedGastroMed is a Miami-based healthcare provider specializing in comprehensive gastrointestinal care and associated diagnostic services. https://www.gastromedmiami.com/

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