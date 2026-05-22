Hernando County Announces Availability of Applications for HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) Community Housing Development Organization (CHDO) Set-Aside Funding & Affordable Housing Development Funding

Hernando County Housing & Supportive Services (HSS) announces to the public that applications for Program Year (PY) 2026 funding under the HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) will be accepting applications beginning May 29, 2026, through June 29, 2026, by 5:00 p.m. for the following activities:

CHDO Set-Aside Funding

Approximately $170,000 in HOME CHDO set-aside funds is available. The County is seeking applications from eligible or potential Community Housing Development Organizations (CHDOs) proposing viable HOME-eligible development activities. Eligible Applicants for CHDO Set-Aside consist of certified or certifiable CHDOs that meet the requirements in 24 CFR 92.2 and 92.300. Affordable Housing Development Funding

Approximately $600,000 in HOME funds is available for the creation or preservation of affordable housing units. Eligible Applicants for Affordable Housing Development: Nonprofit organizations, CHDOs, For-profit developers, and local government entities.

Applications will be available online at: www.hernandocounty.us/living-here/housing-supportive-services/grants/

Applications must be submitted electronically to: HousingandSupportiveServices@HernandoCounty.us

A HOME CHDO and Affordable Housing Development Workshop will be held via Zoom:

Date: June 10, 2026

Time: 3:00pm

Zoom Link: https://hernandoclerk.zoom.us/j/99622631368?pwd=Ajaf6TBmy9K3wMTm7fUsh2oIfbEMBS.1 Meeting ID: 996 2263 1368

Passcode: 769047

One tap mobile:

+13052241968,,99622631368#,,,,*769047# US

+13126266799,,99622631368#,,,,*769047# US (Chicago)

Questions may be submitted to HousingandSupportiveServices@HernandoCounty.us until June 17, 2026, at 5:00pm. All questions and responses will be posted at the website listed below by June 24, 2026, by 5:00pm.

www.hernandocounty.us/living-here/housing-supportive-services/grants/



IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT OF 1990, persons needing special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact the Housing & Supportive Services Department no later than four (4) days prior to the proceeding at (352) 540-4338. If hearing impaired, please call 711 or 1-800-676-3777 for assistance.