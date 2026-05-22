Chairman Comer Applauds Trump Administration for Holding Minnesota Fraudsters Accountable

WASHINGTON— House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) applauded the Trump Administration for holding fraudsters accountable for stealing from taxpayer-funded programs in Minnesota. Today, the Trump Administration announced criminal charges against 15 defendants involved in Minnesota fraud schemes that targeted more than $90 million in taxpayer funds.

“The Trump Administration is taking action to hold accountable criminals who are defrauding the American people and stealing from our nation’s most vulnerable. Our investigation into rampant fraud in Minnesota revealed that Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison were aware of widespread fraud in social service programs, lied about their knowledge of the fraud, and retaliated against employees who dared to raise concerns. Instead of protecting vulnerable Americans, they handed over billions in taxpayer dollars to fraudsters and threw their own state employees under the bus,” said Chairman Comer.

“The American people demand that we stop the theft of their tax dollars from happening in the first place. The House Oversight Committee has advanced legislation to address the pervasive issue of fraud in federal programs by preventing fraud before it happens. I’ve introduced the Stopping Fraudulent Payments Act, which contains sweeping reforms that will stop fraudulent payments before they go out the door to ensure critical taxpayer-funded programs work as intended. Alongside the Trump Administration, the Oversight Committee will continue to fulfill its responsibility to crack down on fraud and hold those who steal taxpayer dollars accountable,” concluded Chairman Comer.

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