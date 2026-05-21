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Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 21, 2026 FDA Publish Date: May 21, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description May Contain Undeclared Shrimp Company Name: Kettle Cuisine Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Kettle Cuisine of Lynn, MA is recalling 24oz cups of Whole Foods Market Kitchen Minestrone Soup which may contain undeclared shrimp. People who have allergies to Crustacean Shellfish (Shrimp) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recalled retail cups of soup were distributed to the following states; AL, CT, DC, FL, GA, MA, MD, ME, MS, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SC, TN, VA, in Whole Foods retail stores and nationwide through online sales on the Whole Foods and Amazon website.

The recalled product is packaged in a 24-ounce, clear plastic cup marked with a Lot Code: 1762181 Use By 05/27/26 on the top rim of the cup, and with the UPC identifier of 099482502065 on the back label.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this soup.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered in-store that a single cup of soup was found to contain the incorrect product and that the soup in the cup contained Shrimp.

No other soups or use-by codes are affected in this recall.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are advised to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 617-409-1100 Monday-Friday 8:00am-5:00pm ET