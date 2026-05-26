Hanover High School Senior Ava Khouri Publishes Inspiring Children’s Book: The Apple of My Pie

The Apple of My Pie Ava Khouri of Hanover, MA

Hanover High School Senior’s Debut Picture Book Delivers a Powerful Message of Kindness, Empathy, and Inclusion

Kindness and understanding shouldn’t be influenced by how others look on the outside.” — Ava Khouri

HANOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Briley & Baxter Publications is proud to announce the upcoming release of "The Apple of My Pie," a delightful and meaningful children’s picture book written by Ava Khouri, a senior in high school from Hanover, Massachusetts. Set for publication on June 9, 2026, this debut work by a talented young author delivers a gentle yet powerful message about kindness, empathy, and looking beyond appearances.In "The Apple of My Pie," Ava—a bright red apple—has always been taught that apples of other colors are too different to befriend. But when the town’s famous baker, Vera, selects her for a legendary apple pie, Ava discovers that once peeled and mixed together, all the apples—red, green, and yellow—are the same inside. Through courage and kindness, Ava helps the orchard learn that true friendships go far beyond skin color.This uplifting story uses lovable fruit characters to spark age-appropriate conversations about diversity, inclusion, friendship, challenging stereotypes, and belonging—perfect for children ages 3–8.“Writing 'The Apple of My Pie' means so much to me because it shares a message I believe in, one that shows kindness and understanding shouldn’t be influenced by how others look on the outside,” said Khouri. “I wrote this story to help young readers see that we are all more alike than we think, and that meaningful friendships and connections are built when we look beyond the surface.”Khouri is passionate about kindness, courage, and community. She has been actively involved with Project 351 for over five years. She currently serves as a Senior Legacy Fellow with the Playbook Initiative—a partnership with Project 351 and the Boston Celtics—where she helps train students across Massachusetts to lead workshops on inclusion and belonging. When she is not writing, she enjoys cheering, dancing, playing tennis, debating, working, and planning her next service project or class event.The book features vibrant illustrations by professional artist Maddy Moore, who has been working in the industry for well over a decade. She grew up in an international family and has worked in various corners of the world. She began her artistic career at age fifteen while pursuing her Bachelor of Arts at the University of Pennsylvania.Key Features:• Engaging read-aloud story with charming, full-color illustrations• Supports Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) in classrooms, libraries, and homes• Ideal for teaching empathy, anti-bullying, and the importance of inclusion"The Apple of My Pie" will be available in hardcover ($24.95), paperback ($16.95), and e-book ($7.99) formats on June 9, 2026.The book will be distributed through Ingram Wholesale and major retailers including Amazon Barnes & Noble , and Bookshop.org About the PublisherBriley & Baxter Publications is an independent publishing house in Plymouth, Massachusetts that donates 10% of its royalties to animal rescues. Recipients have included organizations such as Last Hope K9 Rescue, the Wolf Conservation Center, Vintage Pet Rescue, WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue, Dachshund Rescue of South Florida, Little Paws Dachshund Rescue, Tiny Tim On Wheels Foundation, and Freedom Service Dogs of America.

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