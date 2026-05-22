Freedom House Honors 2026 Award Recipients; Launches 85th Anniversary Campaign

WASHINGTON—Freedom House recognized a distinguished group of advocates for democracy and freedom at its Annual Awards ceremony last night in Washington, DC, and launched “Investing in Freedom’s Future,” a campaign marking its 85th anniversary aimed at raising $85 million to support the fight to achieve a world where all are free.

The Annual Awards event was emceed by actor and human rights advocate Nazanin Boniadi. The unjustly imprisoned Hong Kong prodemocracy media publisher, Jimmy Lai, received the annual Freedom Award, which was first presented in 1943. Cuba Decide founder Rosa María Payá Acevedo; businessman, activist, and communications leader Dr. Dionisio Gutiérrez; the Republic of Finland, one of the world’s freest democracies; the fifth president of Georgia, H.E. Salome Zourabichvili; and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press were among the year’s honorees. Watch the full event here.

“Even as the world’s authoritarians collude to shape a darker world order, the fight to live in freedom cannot be extinguished, and the courage and accomplishments of our awardees are an inspiration to us all. Their work is a reminder that freedom only advances when we are willing to stand up and fight for it,” said Freedom House CEO Jamie Fly. “As we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the transformational ideas underpinning the American experiment, we also commemorate Freedom House’s 85th anniversary and the impact of our work over decades to support democracy’s bravest defenders. We are proud to announce our 85th anniversary campaign, Investing in Freedom’s Future—the first of several new initiatives that will strengthen our efforts to inform, mobilize, and support defenders of freedom everywhere.” Investing in Freedom’s Future In 1941, First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt came together with Wendell Willkie, her husband’s Republican opponent in the 1940 presidential election, to serve as the honorary co-chairs of a new organization called Freedom House. At that pivotal moment in history, they set aside partisan differences for the sake of a shared belief that American leadership was essential in the fight against fascism, and in shaping a postwar world in which democracy would be the norm, not the exception.

Today, Freedom House is the oldest American organization devoted to the support and defense of democracy and freedom around the world. Investing in Freedom’s Future—Freedom House’s new 85th anniversary campaign, aimed at raising $85 million over the next five years—will propel the organization’s efforts to confront authoritarianism and fight for a world where all are free. The campaign was officially launched last night, and included major foundational gifts from Dr. Sushma Palmer, in memory of Ambassador Mark Palmer, David Willkie, Wendell and Carlotta Willkie, and Michael Abramowitz and Susan Baer. Original commissioned artwork by Laura Roosevelt was auctioned to benefit the campaign. Contributions to Investing in Freedom’s Future can be made here.

2026 Freedom House Annual Award Recipients

The Freedom Award

Recognizing outstanding leaders in the cause of freedom and democracy.

Jimmy Lai

Media publisher and prodemocracy advocate Jimmy Lai, who has been imprisoned in Hong Kong under a Beijing-imposed national security law, was honored with this year’s Freedom Award. A self-made entrepreneur who built one of Asia’s most influential independent media organizations, Lai has long used his platform to defend press freedom and challenge authoritarian rule. Today, the 78-year-old British citizen is imprisoned in Hong Kong under the draconian, Beijing-imposed National Security Law, following his arrest in 2020 on politically motivated charges. He has spent more than five years in detention, almost entirely in solitary confinement. The award was introduced by the Honorable Nancy Pelosi, Speaker Emerita of the United States House of Representatives and the 27th US National Security Advisor, H.E. Ambassador Robert O’Brien, and accepted by Lai’s daughter, Claire Lai.

The Leadership Award

Recognizing outstanding dedication to principled leadership on the world stage and supporting those on the front lines of freedom against tyranny.

The country of Finland

Freedom House presented the Leadership Award to the country of Finland. Finland has long been among the world’s highest performing democracies according to Freedom House’s Freedom in the World report, and in the latest edition was the only country to score 100 out of a possible 100 points on a scale based on indicators derived primarily from the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Successive Finnish governments and the people of Finland have demonstrated commitment to protecting political rights and civil liberties, and this achievement affirms that democratic institutions, when actively protected and renewed, can endure and thrive even amid heightened geopolitical and security pressures. At a moment when authoritarianism is on the rise globally, Finland’s efforts to ensure fundamental freedoms underscore the importance of unity, resilience, and democratic resolve. The award was introduced by Co-Chair Emeritus of the Freedom House Board and former nine-term congresswoman from California, the Honorable Jane Harman, and accepted by Finnish President Alexander Stubb on behalf of Finland in a video message. Finnish Ambassador to the United States H.E. Leena-Kaisa Mikkola accepted the award in person at Freedom House’s awards ceremony in Washington, DC.

The Alfred Moses Liberty Award

Honoring exemplary courage by political prisoners or outstanding efforts to secure their release.

Rosa María Payá Acevedo

Freedom House honored Rosa María Payá Acevedo with the Alfred Moses Liberty Award, recognizing her courageous leadership in the fight for a free Cuba and her efforts to secure justice for political prisoners. As founder of Cuba Decide, Payá has been at the forefront of the movement for democratic change in Cuba. The Miami-based organization helps mobilize citizens to demand free and fair elections and respect for fundamental rights. Through her leadership of Cuba Decide, Payá has built unprecedented coordination among prodemocracy actors in Cuba and across the Americas, elevating the call for freedom on the global stage. Payá serves as Commissioner to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, which focuses on promoting and protecting human rights in the Americas. Payá received the award at last night’s ceremony on Cuban Independence Day, a date honoring Cuba’s enduring desire for freedom.

The Beacon Award

For steadfast efforts to protect global democracy by countering rising authoritarianism.

Dr. Dionisio Gutiérrez

Freedom House recognized Dr. Dionisio Gutiérrez with the Beacon Award. A businessman, activist, and communications leader whose career has been defined by a deep commitment to democratic values, Dr. Gutiérrez was recognized for his steadfast efforts to protect global democracy by countering rising authoritarianism. As president of Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo, Dr. Gutiérrez has helped advance independent analysis and long-term policy thinking in Central America. He also hosts the talk show Razón de Estado, where he has encouraged serious public conversation on governance, liberty, and the future of the region, and is a member of the Freedom House Board. His leadership reflects the kind of sustained civic commitment that democracy needs to thrive. The Beacon Award was introduced by Freedom House Board Chair Norman Willox, and accepted in person by Dr. Gutiérrez.

The Mark Palmer Prize

Recognizing exceptional achievements in the protection and advancement of democracy by diplomats and officials serving in intergovernmental institutions.

President Salome Zourabichvili

Freedom House announced that the fifth President of Georgia, H.E. Salome Zourabichvili, will receive the Mark Palmer Prize. Named in honor of Ambassador Mark Palmer—a longtime Freedom House trustee and US ambassador to Hungary from 1986 to 1990—the award reflects his legacy of principled diplomacy. Zourabichvili’s distinguished career as a diplomat and stateswoman, and her principled leadership in defense of Georgia’s democratic trajectory and European future, exemplify the spirit of this award. Elected as Georgia’s first woman president and serving from 2018 to 2024, Zourabichvili is a steadfast advocate for democratic governance and European integration. Amid a period of significant democratic backsliding in Georgia—including restrictive legislation targeting the opposition, media, and civil society, and other pressure on their operations—she has stood resolutely with the people of Georgia and demonstrated an unwavering commitment to her nation’s democratic path and sovereignty. The award was announced by Freedom House Emeritus Board Member Dr. Sushma Palmer, and will be accepted in person by President Zourabichvili when she visits Washington in June.

The Edward R. Murrow Guardian of Democracy Award

Recognizing organizations or institutions in the United States that have demonstrated exemplary courage and commitment in defending democratic values.

Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press

Freedom House recognized the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press with the Edward R. Murrow Guardian of Democracy Award. The organization is the leading pro bono legal services organization for journalists and newsrooms in the United States, providing legal representation, amicus curiae support, and other legal resources at no cost to protect First Amendment freedoms and the news-gathering rights of journalists across the country. Through its efforts supporting journalists and free speech, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press has been at the forefront of defending democratic values in the United States. The award was introduced by Pulitzer Prize–winning author, investigative journalist, editor, and global news leader Amanda Bennett, and accepted by Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press Vice President for Legal Programs Lisa Zycherman.

Key Supporters Freedom House is grateful to event supporters, including: Freedom Defender: Transamerica Foundation, William & Sheila Konar Foundation, Dr. Dionisio Gutiérrez and Ana Lorena Goubaud Castillo de Gutiérrez, Carlotta and Wendell Willkie, David Willkie, Karen & Norm Willox; Freedom Supporter: The Palantir Foundation for Defense Policy & International Affairs, Ambassador Ronald J. Gidwitz & Christina Gidwitz, The Honorable Jane Harman, Collin and Joanna Roche; Freedom Advocate: Judy & Peter Blum Kovler Foundation, Telecom Argentina SA, The Honorable Goli Ameri, The Honorable Jamie Fly & Jennifer Fly, The Honorable Jeffrey Hirschberg, Dr. Sushma Palmer, William W. Priest & Katherine M. Bristor, Nonie & Andrew Prozes, Conrad Kiechel and Nancy Savage; Guardian of Freedom: American Express, ClearForce, The Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong Foundation, The Free Jimmy Lai Campaign, Sentriqs, Volexity, Adrienne Arsht, Michael Abramowitz & Susan Baer, Mark D. Goodman, Dr. Reed V. Tuckson and Margie Malone Tuckson, Chryssa Wolfe with Hanlon Design Build, David Yost & Cater Lee Yost; Friend of Freedom: American AI Logistics, American Global Strategies, McDermott Will & Schulte LLP, Merrill Lynch, Maureen and Robert Decherd, Jared Fly, The Honorable Kenneth Juster and Alyssa Juster, The Honorable Winston Lord & Bette Bao Lord, and Alan and Heidi Snyder.