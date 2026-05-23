Memorial Day weekend kicks off summer travel across Colorado

Statewide — The Colorado Department of Transportation is preparing for a unique Memorial Day holiday traffic pattern this year. While the three-day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, a dry winter and spring mean high-country roads and trails are more accessible than usual—potentially driving traffic well past normal holiday baselines.

To help ease congestion over Memorial Day weekend, CDOT will suspend all statewide construction and maintenance projects starting at noon on Friday, May 22. Work will not resume until Tuesday morning, May 26.

"Memorial Day is historically quiet in between winter and summer tourism seasons, but a low 2026 snowpack means more access in Colorado’s high country," said CDOT Director of Maintenance and Operations Shawn Smith. "Despite some local fire restrictions, we anticipate this increased accessibility will entice a much higher volume of motorists into the mountains than we typically see for this holiday."

CDOT warns that this year's traffic numbers could easily surpass those historical averages. Motorists should also be aware that several counties and federal lands have already implemented fire restrictions due to dry conditions. Travelers should check local restrictions before heading out, as campfires may be barred outside of permanently developed metal or masonry fire rings. Before heading into the mountains, drivers are urged to visit COtrip.org or download the free COtrip Planner app to view live tracking, camera feeds, and real-time travel alerts.

I-70 Mountain Corridor Expected Volumes

For motorists planning to travel on the I-70 Mountain Corridor, CDOT advises to travel via Bustang or traveling before 10:00 a.m. or after 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 22, and Monday, May 25. More I-70 Mountain Corridor information is available at codot.gov/travel/i70mountain or www.GoI70.com.

Friday Westbound I-70: Traffic typically spikes in the afternoon. Last year, peak travel hit at 4 p.m. with more than 2,000 cars per hour pushing through Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel (EJMT).

Traffic typically spikes in the afternoon. Last year, peak travel hit at 4 p.m. with more than 2,000 cars per hour pushing through Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel (EJMT). Saturday Westbound I-70: For those leaving Saturday morning, the rush peaks at midday. Last year, traffic surpassed 2,000 cars per hour at noon.

For those leaving Saturday morning, the rush peaks at midday. Last year, traffic surpassed 2,000 cars per hour at noon. Monday Eastbound I-70: The return rush hits hard right after lunch. Last year, eastbound traffic peaked at 1 p.m. with 2,500+ cars per hour traveling through the tunnel toward Denver.

CDOT's Traffic Operations Manager gives the scoop on what to expect ahead of the I-70 Mountain Corridors biggest travel weekends. Watch on and share from CDOT’s YouTube page.

2025 Vehicle Numbers at the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels:

Day Westbound I-70 Eastbound I-70 Total Friday, May 23 24,840 16,069 40,909 Saturday, May 24 21,078 15,443 36,521 Sunday, May 25 15,717 19,023 34,740 Monday, May 26 13,791 24,090 37,881 Total 150,051

Vehicle counts through the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels over the 2025 Memorial Day weekend.

This Summer is Different

Because of these severe drought conditions, motorists must take extra precautions to prevent vehicle-caused wildfires, such as reducing hot brakes, securing dragging trailer chains and never parking on dry grass. Travelers are encouraged to be aware of various fire restrictions that are in place across the state. For a list of summer driving tips and checklists, visit codot.gov/travel/driving-safety.

Memorial Day Travel Fast Facts

Despite being a major holiday, Memorial Day has historically lagged behind other summer weekends for mountain travel:

No Top 10 traffic records have ever been set at the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels over Memorial Day weekend.

The weekend averages roughly 151,000 vehicles through the EJMT (combined Eastbound and Westbound, Friday through Monday).

The busiest Memorial Day weekend of the past five years occurred during peak pandemic travel in 2021, topping out at 166,791 vehicles.

Statewide Mountain Passes (Scheduled Openings are Weather Permitting)

CO 82/ Independence Pass between Twin Lakes and Aspen expected opening Thursday, May 21

CO 5/ Mount Blue Sky Highway is expected to open on Friday, May 22

US 34/ Trail Ridge Road between Estes Park and Grand Lake (Rocky Mountain National Park) is expected to open in late May to early June. Call 970-586-1222 for status.

Kebler Pass/ Gunnison County Road 12 – Following road repairs, scheduled to open before Memorial Day. Please visit gunnisoncounty.org/158/Roads-Bridges for status.

US 550 Mountain Corridor/ southwest Colorado - Due to the annual Iron Horse Bicycle Classic on Saturday, May 23, US

Highway 550 will be fully closed in both directions from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., between Purgatory Ski Resort and

Silverton (Mile Points 49 to 71). Motorists are urged to allow ample travel time to make it past the Purgatory and

Silverton 7:30 a.m. closure points. Drivers may consider an alternate route via CO 145 through Telluride.

Skip the Drive and Ride with Bustang

Bustang, Bustang Outrider and Pegasus, CDOT’s transit system, provides an alternative for those who would rather not drive. Bustang serves the I-70 between Denver and Grand Junction and I-25 between Fort Collins and Colorado Springs. Outrider is an option for travel through many rural areas of the state. And Pegasus shuttle vans serve the I-70 west corridor between Denver and Avon. In addition, Bustang to Estes returns for its seventh season over Memorial Day Weekend, providing an affordable travel alternative to Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park. Riders can use the following code to save 25 percent this weekend: ESTES25. For more information, please visit: ridebustang.com.

Mountain Express Lanes

An Express Lane is located in both directions on I-70 between Idaho Springs and Empire. The toll lanes are open during peak period travel times, mostly weekends and holidays. Enter and exit the Express Lanes through the dashed lines only, do not drive in the Express Lanes when they are closed and do not travel in the lanes with an oversized vehicle. When these lanes are closed, they are used as an emergency shoulder for disabled vehicles. For text alerts, text xpresslanes (one word) to 2100. Visit the web page: I-70 Express Lanes: Idaho Springs to Empire.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!