iCAUR Introduces the V27 to Serve Europe’s Growing Family Urban Outdoor Travel Market

WUHU, CHINA, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Urban Outdoor lifestyle gains steady popularity across Europe, combining urban relaxation with nature exploration has become a mainstream travel choice for local families. In response to this trend, a brand-new model focused on all-scenario comfortable travel is set to launch officially in Europe. As an innovative mobility brand, iCAUR breaks away from conventional automotive design concepts, fully caters to European market demands and develops exclusive urban outdoor lifestyle solutions. It makes up for the insufficient comfort of traditional off-road vehicles, breaks the limitation that ordinary family cars cannot support long-distance outdoor travel, and overturns the stereotype that outdoor activities are only popular among niche groups. It upgrades solo road trips into pleasant family journeys, realizes the innovation of travel concepts, completes the shift from exclusive experience to public enjoyment, and achieves the value evolution from "For You" to "To All". Backed by the strength of a global premium new energy brand, iCAUR perfectly adapts to daily urban commutes and long-distance outdoor travels, bringing warm travel experiences for families. As the brand flagship model, iCAUR V27 features well-balanced driving performance and ultra-long cruising range. Tailored to meet the daily commuting and outdoor travel needs of European families, it stands out as the ideal choice for urban outdoor trips.

Exclusive Family Travel Companion, Build All-round Outdoor Expansion Platform

Developed exclusively for European family users, iCAUR V27 adopts a vertical body structure with nearly 1:1 golden width-to-height ratio, matched with 21-inch customized wheels and full-body sport kits, delivering a steady, elegant and fashionable exterior style. Its interior space is scientifically arranged with outstanding practicality, and generous dimensions ensure great comfort during long journeys: 950mm second-row legroom, 1357mm cabin height, 1110mm front headroom and 1116mm rear headroom. It provides spacious and comfortable riding space for all passengers even during three-generation family trips, fully satisfying the urban outdoor travel needs of large European families. When the second-row seats are folded flat, a full flat space of 2150mm×1050mm is formed inside the vehicle, which can be converted into a mobile rest bed with an inflatable mattress for family leisure and temporary rest. It enables outdoor camping to be a relaxing family activity suitable for people of all ages.



Besides ample riding and resting space, iCAUR V27 is equipped with a full set of practical outdoor configurations to greatly upgrade family outdoor travel experience. Following the brand’s all-scenario ecological development concept, it is built with a complete outdoor expansion system, equipped with more than 39 ecological expansion interfaces and standardized modular mounting points, which are compatible with various outdoor travel accessories such as car refrigerators, outdoor ladders and audio-visual brackets.

The vehicle is standardly fitted with 6kW high-power V2L external discharge function, which fully meets camping needs including outdoor cooking, open-air movie watching and power supply for electronic devices. With a legal towing capacity of 1.6 tons, it breaks the limit of suburban travel, allowing families to explore remote natural scenery freely and record wonderful moments along the journey.

Classic Design Empowers Smart Travel, Reshape Comfortable Family Journeys

Adhering to the three core concepts of design, technology and ecology, iCAUR features minimalist and elegant styling in line with mainstream European aesthetics. With smooth power output and broad driving vision, it creates relaxed and pleasant travel experience. Fitted with finely tuned chassis structure and i-AWD intelligent all-wheel drive system, it adapts to diverse road conditions across Europe and ensures stable driving, delivering solid comfort and safety for family trips.

Built with an optimal range-extended architecture prioritizing pure electric drive, the vehicle delivers smooth and sufficient power output. The refined overall NVH tuning creates an ultra-quiet cabin space. It is equipped with practical functions including creep mode, wading mode and tank turn, enabling stable passage on mountain roads and wet slippery roads. The ultra-long cruising range over 1000km completely eliminates range anxiety for long-distance travel. Beyond basic transportation functions, it relies on spacious cabin and all-scenario passing capability to create high-quality and pleasant daily travel and outdoor living life for European families.



Combining spacious interior layout, abundant outdoor functional configurations, stylish design and user-friendly intelligent technology, iCAUR V27 is far more than a premium new energy family vehicle launched in Europe. It also leads a brand-new urban outdoor lifestyle that fits local living rhythms and consumption habits, practicing the brand proposition of easy and free travelling. It accurately caters to diversified family travel scenarios in Europe and helps local families get close to nature and enjoy leisure time, which fully embodies iCAUR’s sincere layout and determination to take root in the European market.

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