Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo Debuts New Wedding Plan for International Couples

Newlyweds strolling through Chinzanso Garden A couple celebrating their wedding with the Tokyo Sea of Clouds An Executive Suite at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

Set within a historic garden, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo’s new package offers wedding plans for overseas couples seeking to celebrate in Japan.

Around 1,500 couples hold their weddings here annually–we hope this new package will allow international newlyweds to celebrate here.” — Tomohiko Chihiro, General Manager of Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the wedding market in Japan projected to more than double from $2 billion in 2026 to $4.3 billion dollars by 2036 , the country is quickly becoming a popular wedding destination. In response, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo has introduced a wedding plan with English-language support.Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is recognized with France’s Prix Villégiature Best Hotel Ambience Award and the national Good Design Award. The venues overlook the hotel’s Japanese garden, which features cherry blossoms, camellias, and other seasonal flora throughout the year. Located in central Tokyo, the hotel is accessible from both Narita and Haneda airports, accommodating guests visiting from overseas and couples wanting to extend their trip into a honeymoon.The package includes attire, floral arrangements, photography, and catering for ceremonies and receptions. Couples may choose between Japanese and Western styles for outfits and venues. For dining, the hotel’s Japanese-French course is available, or couples can choose traditional cuisine at Kinsui, the hotel's ryotei restaurant. An Executive Suite stay is included the night before and after the wedding.For a more intimate celebration, photography-only plans are available; couples can also include the hotel's Tokyo Sea of Clouds mist display in their shoot.Using video chat and email, the dedicated wedding team provides language and cultural assistance, accompanying couples throughout the entire process, whether they are in Japan or planning from abroad."The hotel is pleased to release this plan in response to growing interest," says Tomohiko Chihiro, General Manager of Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo. “Around 1,500 couples hold their weddings here annually–we hope this new package will allow international newlyweds to celebrate here."Media representatives interested in tours may contact the press office at chinzanso_pr@tam-tam.co.jp.Wedding Plan Details: Visit the website for details and inquiries.• Couples who book by December 2026 will receive 50,000 yen off their total photography package.• The hotel also offers plans for proposals and special occasions.About Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo:Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is one of the city’s most iconic luxury hotels with over 70 years of history. The property includes 265 guest rooms/suites, eight restaurants, an executive lounge, 38 meeting/banquet rooms, and a full-service spa with a Japanese onsen. Its award-winning garden has a wide variety of botanicals, including approximately 100 cherry trees and 1,000 camellia trees. The standout feature of the garden is the ‘Tokyo Sea of Clouds,’ a recreation of the natural phenomenon that can usually only be found in the mountainous regions of Japan. The hotel is owned and managed by Fujita Kanko Inc., a publicly-traded tourism industry corporation headquartered in Tokyo.For more information, please visit:

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