Leading the Future of Automation: Dynamikwell Showcases High-Rated Linear Motor Module Solutions at ITES & SIMM 2026

DONGGUAN, CHINA, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "The precision and response speed of these modules are beyond our expectations," remarked a senior automation engineer from a European robotics firm while observing the live demonstration of the DKW188-C3."This sentiment was echoed by numerous visitors at the ITES & SIMM 2026 exhibition, where the booth of the Industry-Authoritative Linear Motor Manufacturer became a focal point for those seeking the next generation of motion control. For many international buyers, seeing these high-precision modules in a simulated industrial environment provided a clear narrative: the transition from traditional mechanical transmission to direct-drive technology is no longer a future concept, but a current necessity for competitive manufacturing.Strategic Shifts in Global Industrial AutomationThe global industrial landscape is currently witnessing a profound shift toward ultra-precision and high-speed throughput. As industries such as semiconductors, lithium-ion batteries, and solar photovoltaics demand tighter tolerances and faster cycle times, traditional screw-and-servo combinations are reaching their physical limits. The inherent mechanical backlash and friction of ball screws often lead to "bottlenecks" in high-frequency production environments. Consequently, the trend is moving decisively toward direct-drive systems that eliminate mechanical contact and reduce maintenance overhead.In this context, the demand for integrated linear motor modules is surging. These modules are not just components; they are the heart of smart factories, enabling the agility required for 3C electronics assembly and the extreme reliability needed in medical equipment testing. As labor costs rise and the need for 24/7 autonomous production grows, the efficiency of the underlying motion platform determines the ceiling of a factory's productivity. Global manufacturers are increasingly looking for "standardized modularity"—pre-integrated solutions that can be dropped into a machine design without the complexities of building a direct-drive system from scratch.ITES & SIMM 2026: A Barometer for High-End ManufacturingThe ITES & SIMM 2026 exhibition served as the perfect stage to validate these market trends. As one of the most influential industrial exhibitions in the Asia-Pacific region, ITES has become a barometer for high-end manufacturing. During the event, the atmosphere was one of rigorous technical exchange. Overseas clients from Germany and Southeast Asia were particularly impressed by the structural integrity and miniaturized design of the showcased solutions."The ability to handle such significant loads while maintaining sub-micron level repeatability is rare for a standard module," noted a technical director from a Singaporean electronics assembly house. He was observing the horizontal load stability of the modules, which showed zero vibration even during rapid stroke changes. The authoritative nature of ITES provided a professional backdrop that underscored the market’s readiness for advanced direct-drive solutions. Many visitors specifically inquired about the integration of DKW&DA series modules into existing CNC frameworks, viewing the shift to Dynamikwell technology as a primary way to enhance their competitive edge in international markets.Technical Innovation: The DKW188-C3 Linear Motor ModuleA standout highlight at the exhibition was the DKW188-C3 Linear Motor Module, which exemplifies the brand's technical prowess. As a flagship model designed for high-performance scenarios, the DKW188-C3 defines a new benchmark for power density. The module features an impressive sustained thrust of 561N and a peak thrust reaching 2244N. This massive power reserve allows it to maintain exceptional dynamic response even under demanding acceleration and deceleration curves, solving the common issues of vibration and thermal expansion found in traditional screw modules.High-Performance Specifications and Loading VersatilityThe DKW188-C3 is engineered for versatility across a wide range of industrial footprints:Travel Flexibility: It offers an effective travel range from 60mm to 1680mm, catering to both compact workstations and large-scale assembly lines.Exceptional Load Capacity: In horizontal installations, it supports a maximum load of 100kg, while side-hanging (lateral) installations can stabley handle up to 80kg.Extreme Velocity: With a maximum speed limit of 2000mm/s, the module drastically reduces non-processing auxiliary time, significantly boosting overall equipment effectiveness (OEE).Precision Metrics and Direct-Drive EcosystemPrecision is the soul of the DKW188-C3 By utilizing a modular feedback design, it adapts to various accuracy requirements:Magnetic Column Feedback: Achieves an accuracy of ±5μm.Raster/Optical Scale: For ultra-precision industries like semiconductor testing, it achieves a repeatability of ±2μm.Straightness: The module maintains a straightness of ±10μm per 300mm, ensuring consistent motion trajectories for tasks like high-speed dispensing or precision laser cutting.This level of precision, combined with a lightweight and miniaturized standard design, allows it to fully replace traditional screw modules with superior cost-performance ratios. Beyond the DKW188-C3 , the product lineup is comprehensive, including the DA60 and DA82 for lightweight tasks like screw locking and soldering, and the DKW119、DKW120、and DKW168 series for heavy-duty CNC and loading/unloading systems.Sustaining Leadership through R&D ExcellenceThe core competitiveness of the manufacturer lies in its deep-rooted technical foundation. With over 15 years of industry experience and a self-built 25,000 square meter industrial park, the company has established a vertically integrated R&D and production ecosystem. The research team, consisting of over 30 specialists, has secured more than 70 patents and 7 independent software copyrights, solidifying its position as a leader in the Chinese direct-drive industry.This expertise is reflected in the wide range of applications where their technology excels—from precision testing instruments and medical equipment to lithium-ion battery production and solar photovoltaics. The success at ITES & SIMM 2026 is a testament to a philosophy that prioritizes technical precipitation and customer-centric innovation. By providing customizable solutions that adapt to specific application scenarios, the company ensures that its "standard products" are optimized engines for industrial progress, enabling global clients to reach new levels of efficiency and accuracy. For more information, please visit the official website: https://www.xulonggk.com

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