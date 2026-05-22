AquaCurve in-pool lounge chair collection and matching side table for tanning ledges, sun shelves and baja shelves. AquaCurve in-pool loungers shown on a shallow residential pool sun shelf. Detail view of AquaCurve in-pool lounge chair materials.

The guide explains rinsing, chemical timing and seasonal care for shallow-water in-pool lounge chairs and a matching side table.

Care habits such as rinsing, chemical timing and proper placement can help homeowners keep shallow-water pool furniture ready for everyday use.” — AquaCurve

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AquaCurve, an in-pool lounge chair brand focused on shallow-water loungers and matching side tables, released new care guidance for homeowners using pool loungers on tanning ledges, sun shelves and baja shelves in chlorine and saltwater pools.The guidance focuses on routine cleaning, pool chemical timing, water-depth checks, seasonal storage and everyday placement practices for shallow-water pool furniture. AquaCurve’s product line includes five in-pool lounge chair styles and one matching in-pool side table, all designed for shallow ledge environments with recommended use in water depths up to 9 inches.The care update was created for homeowners who want their in-pool loungers to remain ready for regular pool use without treating them like ordinary patio furniture. Pool furniture placed on a sun shelf is exposed to a combination of water, sunlight, pool chemistry, sunscreen, foot traffic and weather conditions. AquaCurve’s routine care guidance is intended to help customers understand how regular maintenance can support appearance and everyday usability over time.AquaCurve recommends rinsing in-pool lounge chairs with fresh water on a regular basis, especially after extended saltwater exposure, heavy pool use or strong sun. For routine cleaning, the company recommends using a soft cloth and mild soap when needed. Harsh cleaners, abrasive pads, solvents and high-pressure cleaning should be avoided because they can affect the surface appearance of outdoor pool furniture.The guidance also addresses a common question for pool owners: when to place loungers back into the pool after adding chlorine or other pool chemicals. AquaCurve recommends waiting about 48 hours after adding pool chemicals so the water can circulate and stabilize before placing products back into the pool. This timing is intended as a practical care step for shallow-water furniture used in residential pools, vacation properties and light commercial pool environments.AquaCurve products can be used in chlorine and saltwater pools, but the company notes that any outdoor product can experience normal wear from use, sun exposure, pool chemistry and weather conditions. Regular fresh-water rinsing, careful placement and seasonal storage when appropriate can help maintain appearance over time.The AquaCurve™ Aquawave series is built around HDPS, or high-density polystyrene, a material selected for outdoor and wet poolside environments. The brand uses HDPS across its in-pool lounge chairs and matching side table, while the side table also uses corrosion-resistant stainless steel hardware. Select loungers include a weighted sandbag system intended to help reduce floating and unwanted movement on shallow pool shelves.The care guide also reminds buyers to check the recommended water depth before placing in-pool lounge chairs on a tanning ledge, sun shelf or baja shelf. AquaCurve recommends placing loungers on a flat shallow ledge within the product’s water-depth guidance and avoiding use on uneven surfaces or deeper ledge areas that do not match the selected model.Different product styles may require slightly different care and storage habits. Compact in-pool lounge chair models are often used on smaller shelves where space is limited, while longer chaise-style models and sun shelf chairs are commonly used in wider layouts. The pre-assembled folding pool lounge chair is designed for easier seasonal storage and movement, making it suitable for homeowners who do not want to leave loungers out year-round.The armrest model adds built-in arm support and a cup holder for seated lounging, while the matching in-pool side table provides a place for drinks, sunscreen, books and small poolside items. AquaCurve’s side table is designed to complement shallow-water lounge setups without requiring homeowners to rely on standard outdoor furniture that may not be sized for a sun shelf or baja shelf.The guidance is also relevant for light commercial settings such as boutique hotels, vacation rentals and private villas, where in-pool lounge chairs may see more frequent use. In these environments, AquaCurve recommends more consistent rinsing, visual checks and cleaning routines to help keep shallow-water lounge areas ready for guests.AquaCurve also encourages customers to review warranty coverage details before long-term use, especially for questions involving outdoor exposure, pool chemical use, commercial settings, normal wear and proper care. The brand’s product information is designed to help customers understand the difference between routine maintenance, normal outdoor aging and potential product issues.AquaCurve’s buying and care resources are designed to help customers balance visual style with practical pool use. The brand offers multiple colors and product forms so homeowners can choose a look that fits their pool design while also comparing chair length, foldability, armrests, cup holders, side-table use and water-depth requirements.Additional care details, sizing information and product resources are available through AquaCurve. Homeowners can review the full product line, compare different in-pool lounge chair styles and choose a matching in-pool side table for their tanning ledge, sun shelf or baja shelf layout.About AquaCurveAquaCurve is an in-pool lounge chair brand focused on shallow-water loungers and matching side tables for tanning ledges, sun shelves and baja shelves. The brand’s product lineup includes five in-pool lounge chair styles and one matching in-pool side table for homeowners seeking stable, comfortable and easy-to-maintain shallow-water pool furniture.

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