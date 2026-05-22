Kritical Builds on Music Success with Move Into Radio

Kritical

Kritical Expands His West Coast Brand Through Music, Radio, and Independent Growth

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riverside-based producer, DJ, and radio host Kritical continues building momentum as one of the West Coast’s emerging independent creative forces, blending funk, R&B, hip-hop, Latin influence, and cinematic production into a sound uniquely rooted in California culture.Known professionally as Kritical, Jose Rojas has collaborated with respected artists including Ty Dolla $ign, King Lil G, B-Real, Mr. Criminal, and Layzie Bone, while steadily developing a loyal and growing audience through his independent releases and signature sound.Combining classic West Coast bounce with emotional melodies and modern sound design, Kritical’s catalog has attracted more than 115,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, reflecting his continued rise within the independent music space.In addition to his music career, Kritical recently launched a new chapter in broadcasting as the host of “Thump Radio,” airing every Friday from 9PM–10PM on 90.7 FM KPFK in Los Angeles. The show features a curated mix of old school classics, funk, lowrider music, West Coast records, and emerging independent artists, creating a platform that celebrates culture, community, and authentic California sound.“Music has always been bigger than just records for me,” says Kritical. “It’s about creating emotion, representing where we come from, and giving independent artists a space to be heard.”As he continues expanding his brand across music, radio, and entertainment media, Kritical remains focused on long-term ownership, consistent releases, and building meaningful connections with audiences across generations.For music, media inquiries, interviews, and collaborations, visit:Instagram: @ItsKriticalWebsite: ItsKritical.com

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