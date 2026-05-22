Study Commencement & PIC 1 for Airport Road Conceptual Link EA

If you have any accessibility requirements to review the PIC materials and provide comments, please contact the City Project Manager.

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For more information, to provide comments, or to be added to our mailing list, please contact the Project Team at: [email protected].

The City of Hamilton collects information under authority of Sections 10 and 227 of the Municipal Act, 2001 and the Environmental Assessment Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.E.18. Any personal information collected for Airport Conceptual Link Study will be used to evaluate a proposed link between Highway 6 South and the Red Hill Business Park to improve movement of people and goods, and to understand the concerns of Glanbrook community. Feedback will inform the design and be included in the Environmental Study Report. By providing your contact information you are consenting to receiving emails from the City of Hamilton and/or their agents/contractors regarding updates on this Airport Conceptual Link Study. Questions about the collection of this personal information can be directed to the Project Manager, Mobility Planning Transportation Planning, 9th Floor, 100 King Street W, Hamilton, ON, [email protected], 905-546-2424 Ext.3438.

Project and Notice information will be made accessible upon request in accordance with the Accessibility Standard for Information and Communication under the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act, 2005.