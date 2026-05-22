PIC #1 for Airport Employment Growth District EW Arterial Road Network EA

The Process

The approved Airport Employment Growth District Transportation Master Plan (AEGD TMP) fulfilled Phase 1 of the MCEA process. This next phase of the study is following the Phase 2 to 4 requirements for the Schedule ‘C’ projects under the MCEA document (October 2000, last amended in 2023).

To review future documents and stay up-to-date on upcoming events, visit www.hamilton.ca/aegdewnetwork

How to Participate

The City of Hamilton is hosting the first of three Public Information Centres (PICs) for this study. The purpose of the first PIC will be to gather input and feedback from the local community on the problems and opportunities to be addressed, existing conditions of the Study Area, alternative road alignments being considered and how they are being evaluated.

You are invited to join us in-person on May 27, 2026, from 6 to 8 pm. The PIC will be held in an open house drop-in format with no formal presentation. Materials about the study will be on display and members of the project team will be available to answer questions and discuss the project.

Public Information Centre #1

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Time: 6 to 8 pm (no formal presentation)

Location: Mount Hope Community Hall, 3027 Homestead Dr, Mount Hope, ON L0R 1W0

For those interested in this study but unable to attend the PIC in-person, materials will be posted for review and comment at engage.hamilton.ca/aegdancaster. Comments will be received until June 17, 2026.

Stay Connected

If you have any questions or comments about the study or would like to be added to the project mailing list, contact:

Information will be collected in accordance with the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act. With the exception of personal information, all comments will become part of the public record.