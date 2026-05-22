Joe Bonamassa Releases New Singles 'Bad Penny' & 'Back On My Stompin’ Ground' From Upcoming Live Album

Photo Credit - Marcus Bird

The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork CD/DVD, CD/Blu-ray & Vinyl Arrive June 19th.

NEW YORK, FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joe Bonamassa has released two new live singles, “Bad Penny (Live)” and “Back On My Stompin’ Ground (Live)” from his upcoming album and concert film The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork, arriving June 19th via J&R Adventures. Recorded during Bonamassa’s sold-out tribute performances in Cork, Ireland, the songs continue to capture the emotional weight, electricity, and deep personal connection that shaped the entire project. Stream the singles HERE WATCH “Bad Penny (Live)” Video. PRE-ORDER The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork CD/DVD, CD/Blu-ray & Vinyl that arrives June 19th.The setlist for The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork was also shaped in part by Gallagher’s legendary Irish Tour ’74 era and the raw live energy that defined that chapter of his career. While songs like “Bad Penny” came from later periods of Gallagher’s catalog, tracks such as “Back On My Stompin’ Ground” connected more directly to the spirit of the original Irish Tour performances - rooted in place, identity, and the uniquely visceral relationship Gallagher had with Irish audiences. That influence carried through the Cork performances, where Bonamassa and the band approached the material with the same sense of immediacy and emotional honesty that made Gallagher’s live recordings so enduring.Originally released in 1979 on Gallagher’s Top Priority album, “Bad Penny” became one of Rory Gallagher’s signature songs - a tough, swaggering blues-rock track built around the idea that trouble always has a way of finding its way back around. Over the years, the song became a staple of Gallagher’s live shows, fueled by its punchy groove, sharp guitar attack, and defiant spirit.Bonamassa’s version taps directly into that energy. Rather than smooth out the rough edges, the performance leans into the tension and drive that made the original such a fan favorite, with the Cork crowd responding to every turn. The result feels loose, loud, and deeply connected to the spirit of Gallagher’s live performances without slipping into imitation.The release of “Back On My Stompin’ Ground (Live)” offers a very different side of Gallagher’s catalog. Originally appearing on his 1973 album Blueprint, the song blended blues, folk, and rock influences into something deeply rooted in place and identity. Written during a period when Gallagher was re-establishing himself creatively after the breakup of Taste, the track carries a strong sense of return and belonging, themes that took on even greater resonance during Bonamassa’s performances in Cork.That emotional connection comes through clearly in the live recording. Performed in Gallagher’s hometown, the song became one of the most personal moments of the entire set, with Bonamassa and the band allowing the arrangement room to breathe while the audience carried much of the emotional weight alongside them. In many ways, it reflects the larger spirit of the project itself: musicians returning to the music and legacy that shaped them.Early response to the project has reflected that same spirit, with Guitarist Magazine noting that “Joe does his hero proud,” calling the performance “a very fitting affectionate tribute to one of the notable blues guitarists of our age.”The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork documents Bonamassa’s full tribute set, performed with the blessing of Gallagher’s family and recorded across a three-night stand that grew out of an initially planned one-off concert. The overwhelming local response quickly transformed the event into something much larger, with fans traveling from around the world to celebrate Gallagher’s music in the city most closely tied to his legacy.Across 14 songs, the album captures the many dimensions of Gallagher’s catalog, from the explosive intensity of “Walk On Hot Coals” and “Bullfrog Blues” to more reflective performances like “Tattoo’d Lady,” and “I Fall Apart.” Additional footage included on the DVD and Blu-ray editions expands the story further with bonus features including The Inspiration of Rory, featuring conversations with Brian May and Slash, alongside behind-the-scenes moments from Cork and a closer look at the instruments and history surrounding Gallagher’s music.As the release date approaches, “Bad Penny (Live)” and “Back On My Stompin’ Ground (Live)” continue to highlight the balance at the center of The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork - honoring Gallagher’s songs faithfully while capturing the raw, communal energy that made them endure in the first place.The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork will be available June 19th digitally, on CD/DVD, CD/Blu-ray, and double 180-gram red marble vinyl.CD Track Listing1. Cradle Rock (Live)2. Walk On Hot Coals (Live)3. Tattoo'd Lady (Live)4. I Wonder Who (Live)5. Calling Card (Live)6. Who's That Coming? (Live)7. Messin' With The Kid (Live)8. Bullfrog Blues (Live)9. Treat Her Right (Live)10. Bad Penny (Live)11. I Fall Apart (Live)12. A Million Miles Away (Live)13. As The Crow Flies (Live)14. Back On My Stompin' Ground (Live)DVD / Blu-Ray1. The Spirit Of Rory (Opening Scene)2. Cradle Rock3. Walk On Hot Coals4. Tattoo’d Lady5. I Wonder Who6. Calling Card7. Who’s That Coming?8. Messin’ With The Kid9. Band Introductions10. Bullfrog Blues11. Treat Her Right12. Bad Penny13. I Fall Apart14. A Million Miles Away15. As The Crow Flies16. Back On My Stompin’ Ground17. Ballycotton (End Credits)DVD / Blu-Ray Bonus Features:● Ballycotton - A Million Miles Away● Rory's Acoustic Guitar● The Inspiration of Rory (A Conversation with Brian May & Slash)Vinyl (180 gram Red Marble Double LP)Side A1. Cradle Rock (Live)2. Walk On Hot Coals (Live)3. Tattoo’d Lady (Live)4. I Wonder Who (Live)Side B5. Calling Card (Live)6. Who’s That Coming? (Live)7. Messin’ With The Kid (Live)8. Bullfrog Blues (Live)Side C9. Treat Her Right (Live)10. Bad Penny (Live)11. I Fall Apart (Live)Side D12. A Million Miles Away (Live)13. As The Crow Flies (Live)14. Back On My Stompin’ Ground (Live)U.S. SUMMER TOUR 2026June 26 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts w/ JJ Grey & Mofro & D.K. HarrellJune 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino ResortJune 28 – Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts CenterJuly 4 - Sioux City, IA - Saturday in the ParkJuly 29 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap w/ Gov't MuleJuly 31 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater w/ Gov't MuleAugust 1 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion w/ Gov't MuleAugust 3 – Hyannis, MA – Cape Cod Melody TentAugust 5 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater w/ JJ Grey & MofroAugust 7 – Selbyville, DE – Freeman Arts PavilionAugust 8 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion w/ Gov't MuleAugust 9 – Youngstown, OH – The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre w/ Gov't MuleAugust 11 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The HeightsAugust 12 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia FestivalAugust 14 – Interlochen, MI – Kresge Auditorium w/ Gov't MuleAugust 15 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Resort & Casino w/ Gov't MuleAugust 16 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater w/ Gov't MuleAugust 19 – Cheyenne, WY – Cheyenne Civic CenterAugust 20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles TheaterAugust 22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sandia Resort & CasinoAugust 23 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks AmphitheatreSeptember 26 - Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival @ Moody CenterEU FALL TOUR 2026October 21 - Helsinki, FL - Veikkaus ArenaOctober 23 - Stockholm, SE - Stockholm Avicii ArenaOctober 24 - Oslo, NO - Oslo SpektrumOctober 25 - Gothenburg, SE - Göteborg Partille ArenaOctober 27 - Copenhagen, DK - K.B. Hallen KøbenhavnOctober 29 - Rostock, DE - Stadthalle RostockOctober 30 - Berlin, DE - Uber ArenaOctober 31 - Dortmund, DE - WestfalenhalleNovember 4 - Milan, IT - Unipol ForumNovember 6 - Toulouse,FR - Zenith Toulouse MetropoleNovember 7 - Barcelona, ES - Barcelona Sant Jordi ClubNovember 8 - Madrid, ES - Madrid Palacio VistalegreNovember 11- Wroclaw, Poland - Ethno FestivalABOUT JOE BONAMASSABlues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of his generation. A five-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15-time Blues Music Award nominee - with four wins - he recently notched his 30th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100, extending his record for the most No. 1 albums in the chart’s history. With more than 50 releases spanning studio and live recordings, he has built a far-reaching, multi-genre catalog.Beyond performing, Bonamassa plays a central role in today’s blues landscape as a producer and curator. Working closely with Josh Smith, he has produced albums for artists including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, and Jimmy Hall through his Journeyman and KTBA labels. He also curates and headlines sold-out destination events like Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea and Sound Wave Beach Weekend, while his Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation has funded hundreds of music education projects across the country.A dedicated student of the instrument, Bonamassa is also known as one of the world’s leading guitar collectors and historians, with a deep connection to the lineage of blues and rock. For more information, visit www.jbonamassa.com For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

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