Macao Pavilion Participates in the China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair

MACAU, May 21 - The 22nd China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) is being held from 21 to 25 May at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) of the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region has established the Macao Pavilion at the fair to showcase Macao’s unique cultural heritage, the safeguarding of intangible cultural heritage, major cultural events, and cultural and creative industries.

The IC has set up the “Macao Pavilion” within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cultural Industries Innovation Exhibition Hall. Under the theme “Cultural Macao”, the pavilion covers an area of approximately 300 square meters. It features an introduction to the “Historic Centre of Macao Route”, promotion of Macao’s major cultural events and branded activities, and the display and sale of distinctive cultural and creative products incorporating elements of Macao’s World Heritage and intangible cultural heritage. An interactive installation titled “Old Macao” is also available on site. Visitors may select historic scenes of Macao as backgrounds and take instant composite photographs, offering an engaging experience of the city’s transformation over time. In addition, a series of demonstrations and performances of Macao’s intangible cultural heritage projects are being presented at the pavilion, including Wing Chun martial arts, micro-carving on porcelain, traditional Chinese bridal dress (qún guà) making techniques, and the crafting of almond cookies and preserved fruits. These activities aim to promote Macao’s valuable intangible cultural heritage and further enhance the diverse cultural exchange associated with the Maritime Silk Road.

The opening ceremony of the Macao Pavilion was held today (21 May). Officiating guests included Wan Sucheng, the Director of the Department of Publicity, Cultural and Sports Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region; Leong Wai Man, the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; Li Lirong, the Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the Shenzhen Municipal Government; Li Qianqian, the Member of the Party Leadership Group and the Deputy Director of the Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality; Zhu Yongfeng, the Member of the Social Committee and the Deputy General Manager of the Operations and Management Committee of the Shenzhen Press Group; and Zhu Haiquan, the Director of the China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industry Fair Co. Ltd. Also attending the ceremony were members of the Cultural Development Consultative Committee, including Ieng Weng Fat, Hoi Kin Wa, Lam Chong, Ho Hoi Leng Cristina; several senior officials of the IC; members of the Macao delegation to the 2026 High-Level Forum on Building a Culturally Strong Nation, as well as representatives from Macao’s cultural and creative and fashion industries.