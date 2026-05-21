Seminar held in Portugal highlights Macao’s success through ‘One country, two systems’

MACAU, May 21 - A seminar in Lisbon, Portugal promoting Macao’s success via the “One country, two systems” principle was held today by the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government at the Macao Economic and Trade Office in Lisbon.

The seminar builds on the outcomes of a recent visit to Portugal by the Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai. It aimed to continue showcasing to the international community the remarkable achievements made by Macao under the “One country, two systems” principle, deepen long-standing China-Portugal friendship ties, and expand cooperation across diverse fields.

On 20 April an exhibition showcasing Macao’s achievements via the “One country, two systems” principle was held in Lisbon. Video and photographs featured at that exhibition have been on display at the Macao Economic and Trade Office in Lisbon since 22 April and will remain on show until 28 June.

To complement the exhibition, today’s seminar was held and featured distinguished speakers. They were: Minister-Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Portugal, Mr Hu Bin; former Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr António Martins da Cruz; former head of the Sino-Portuguese Joint Liaison Group and former Portuguese Ambassador to China, Mr Pedro Catarino; and Professor at the Faculty of Law at the University of Lisbon, Mr Vitalino Canas. The speakers delivered in-depth analyses on the significance and achievements of the successful implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle in Macao.

The Director of the Macao Economic and Trade Office in Lisbon, Ms Lúcia Abrantes dos Santos, said in her opening remarks at the Lisbon seminar that since Macao’s return to the motherland, the city has achieved remarkable progress in political, economic, social, and livelihood-related matters under the guidance of the “One country, two systems” principle. She expressed hope that insights from those who have directly experienced, observed, or studied Macao’s path would help further demonstrate the institutional strengths and enduring vitality of “One country, two systems”, enhancing understanding of Macao among international audiences. She also outlined the exhibition’s content, which offers attendees a deeper appreciation of Macao’s latest developments and historical evolution.

Mr Hu remarked that “One country, two systems” has laid a solid foundation for Macao’s social, economic, and livelihood development, guiding the MSAR steadily towards its strategic goals of becoming a world centre of tourism and leisure, a commercial and trade cooperation service platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, and a multiple-culture exchange and cooperation base with an emphasis on Chinese culture.

As the only city in the world where Chinese and Portuguese are both official languages, Macao plays a unique role in China-Portugal exchanges, said Mr Hu. In recent years, the MSAR has actively strengthened its national security framework, accelerated integration into China’s overall development landscape, and continued to serve as a vital platform for cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, as well as playing a crucial role in the China-Portugal strategic partnership, he added.

Mr Martins da Cruz shared insights into his participation in the negotiations leading to the Sino-Portuguese Joint Declaration. He stressed that “One country, two systems” was an unprecedented, innovative, and highly successful framework. It has enabled Macao to benefit from China’s robust economic growth, while deepening China-Portugal relations and serving as an important gateway for Portugal’s engagement in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Mr Catarino noted that “One country, two systems” stands as the best testament to the shared strategic vision of China and Portugal. The smooth transfer of administration, achieved with stability and continuity in relation to Macao’s socioeconomic system, ensured social harmony. Portugal, for its part, fulfilled its responsibilities by safeguarding the interests of the Portuguese community in Macao. Thanks to this institutional framework, Macao plays a significant role in supporting national initiatives such as the “Belt and Road” initiative and the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, while also creating opportunities for Portuguese participation in these fields, Mr Catarino said.

Mr Canas highlighted the uniqueness of the MSAR Basic Law. He pointed out that, grounded in the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China, the MSAR Basic Law had established a globally unique and successful model, defining Macao’s autonomous development and its role on the international stage.

The seminar was attended by over 100 participants, including representatives from Portugal’s Ministry of Economy and of Territorial Cohesion, diplomatic envoys from Spain and Brazil accredited to Portugal, and representatives from Portuguese educational, tourism, and trade institutions, as well as community leaders and members of Chinese associations in Portugal.

Attendees had in-depth dialogue with the speakers regarding Macao’s development advantages under the “One country, two systems” principle and Macao’s international role. A guided tour of the exhibition followed the seminar, with a lively and positive atmosphere throughout.

The exhibition – titled “Macao’s Success in Realising ‘One Country, Two Systems’ – Passing on the Legacy of China-Portugal Friendship and Opening a New Chapter for the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ Principle” – can be viewed online at https://www.gcs.gov.mo/cpexpo2026, and is presented in Chinese, Portuguese, English, and Spanish.

The exhibition is divided into six themed sections: “Preface”; “‘One Country, Two Systems’ - the Foundation of Prosperity and Stability of the Macao Special Administrative Region”; “Macao – A Bridge for Openness to the World and a Conduit for Exchanges and Mutual Learning between Civilisations”; “The Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin – A New Horizon for Macao’s Development”; “Maintaining Social Harmony and Stability to Realise Better Lives”; and “Conclusion”.

Through comprehensive textual materials and over 100 photographs, the exhibition reviews Macao’s history, focuses on the present, and highlights future perspectives, showcasing achievements already made across political, economic, social, and livelihood domains since the establishment of the MSAR under the “One country, two systems” principle.