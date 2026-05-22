California Art Club Launches Initiative to Document Altadena’s Revival in Artwork Following the Devastating Eaton Fire

On Saturday, May 23, more than 50 Artists to Participate in an ‘Altadena Revival Paint-Out’ After a Morning Kick-Off Meeting with Community Members

Through painting and drawing directly from life, we hope to document Altadena – its landscape, people and resilience – while creating a visual record of a community rebuilding after profound loss.” — Elaine Adams, CAC Executive Director and CEO

ALTADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California Art Club (CAC), which has documented California’s history through fine art for nearly 120 years, is launching a year-long initiative to create an extensive body of new paintings chronicling Altadena’s rebuilding following the devastating Eaton Fire of January 2025.The ambitious effort begins Saturday, May 23, with the “Altadena Revival Paint-Out,” during which more than 50 artists will gather to paint on location throughout the community, capturing both the natural beauty of the San Gabriel foothills and the resolve of a town in recovery.The day will begin with a kick-off meeting at 10:30 a.m. at Fair Oaks Burger in Altadena, where artists will meet with community members and hear firsthand stories about Altadena’s history, character and resilience, while learning about locations that offer relevant vantage points for documenting not only the physical landscape, but the emotional atmosphere, seasonal changes and evolving spirit of the community over time.Among those scheduled to speak to artists are Tim Solliday, a CAC artist who lost his home, studio and artwork and plans to rebuild; Peter Adams, CAC President Emeritus and a renowned representational artist who has painted throughout the San Gabriel Mountains for nearly five decades; and Michelle Zack, fire survivor and author of "Altadena: Between Wilderness and City," who will talk about painting locations.“Because the California Art Club is headquartered nearby in Pasadena, and a number of our artists call the fire-affected area home, this initiative is deeply personal to us,” said Elaine Adams, Executive Director and CEO of the art organization. “Through painting and drawing directly from life, we hope to document Altadena – its landscape, its people and its remarkable resilience – while creating a visual record of a community rebuilding after profound loss.”Following Saturday’s painting event, artists will return to the area on their own to continue the documentation process. Their efforts will focus on creating works that address three primary themes: Natural Beauty; Architecture & Rebuilding; and Town Center & Community Life.At the conclusion of this artistic documentation project, the organization plans to curate the resulting artworks for special exhibitions.About the California Art ClubThe California Art Club ( www.californiaartclub.org ), established in 1909 by early California Impressionists or plein air painters, is recognized as one of the oldest, largest and most active leading professional art organizations in the world. The mission of the Club is to promote traditional fine arts in the fields of painting, drawing and sculpture; produce and promote art exhibitions that foster greater understanding of traditional art heritage and California history; and furnish educational opportunities in the fine arts. Members include nationally renowned artists, art students, art scholars and patrons, and leading collectors and members of the business community to interject different perspectives into the ongoing dialogue about traditional fine arts.

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