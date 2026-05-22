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[U.S.] Supreme Court dismisses death penalty case on people with mental disabilities

The majority ruled the court should not have accepted the case, which revolved around how to assess multiple IQ scores that fall above and below the cutoff allowing execution. The case was significant because many capital punishment defendants fall into this borderline territory in the 27 states that have the death penalty.

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[U.S.] Supreme Court dismisses death penalty case on people with mental disabilities

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