Vatrer Launches 2026 Prime Day With LiFePO4 Battery Up to 67% Off

Vatrer Battery: Up to 67% Off for Prime Day Vatrer 48V 105Ah Lithium Battery Vatrer 12V 460Ah Lithium Battery

Selected offers cover lithium power solutions for RV travel, golf cart upgrades, home backup, and off-grid solar energy systems.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Vatrer 2026 Prime Day is offering up to 67% off on selected LiFePO4 battery solutions for RVs, golf carts, solar storage, home backup, marine use, and off-grid applications. During this event, customers can also collect “Energy Cubes” to redeem coupons, battery accessories, and exquisite gifts.Products include golf cart conversion kits, high-capacity RV batteries, server rack batteries, marine batteries, and other energy storage solutions.Featured Product OffersGolf Cart Battery: Vatrer 48V 105Ah Lithium Battery This battery supports a convenient plug-and-play conversion for most standard golf cart setups. The product is delivered as a complete kit, including a 48V 105Ah battery, a 58.4V 20A lithium charger, an LCD screen, mounting brackets, connecting cables, and related installation accessories.The battery provides 5.376kWh of energy and supports 200A continuous discharge, with up to 10.24kW power output. It is approximately 50% lighter than a 200 lbs lead-acid battery pack, helping reduce battery compartment weight while supporting stable power delivery for course driving, neighborhood use and sloped terrain.RV/Trolling Motor Battery: Vatrer 12V 460Ah Self-Heating Lithium Battery This battery is designed for RV travel, cabins, mobile work setups and backup power applications that require steady lithium energy storage in both warm and colder seasonal conditions.The battery delivers 5,888Wh of energy capacity and up to 3,840W load power, supported by a built-in 300A BMS. Its self-heating function activates below 32°F and stops at 41°F, helping support cold-weather charging conditions. The model also includes low-temperature cut-off protection, Bluetooth monitoring through the Vatrer app, and its capacity is expandable to 94.2kWh through 4P4S combination.Home Server Rack Solar Battery: Vatrer 51.2V 100Ah LiFePO4 Battery This battery provides 5.12kWh of energy and 5120W power output. It includes a built-in 100A BMS designed to protect against over-discharge, overcharging, short circuits and extreme temperature conditions. The battery also supports LCD touchscreen monitoring and Bluetooth app monitoring, allowing users to check battery level, voltage, current and temperature in real time.For larger systems, up to 10 units can be connected in parallel, expanding total capacity to 51.2kWh with up to 51.2kW system output.Don’t Miss Prime Day OffersCustomers planning a battery upgrade can visit the official Vatrer Power website ( https://www.vatrerpower.com/ ) to explore the full Prime Day offers and take advantage of the event before it ends.About Vatrer BatteryVatrer is a lithium battery brand focused on practical LiFePO4 power solutions for RVs, golf carts, marine trolling motor, solar storage, off-grid systems and home backup. The Vatrer battery is designed for 4,000+ long cycle life, built-in battery protection, and easier energy management. Vatrer supports customers looking for cleaner, more reliable alternatives to traditional lead-acid power.

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