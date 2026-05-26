B2B Buying Statistics 2026: Buyers Spend 5 Hours in AI Search Per 1 Hour With Sales

Lara McCulloch, Fractional CMO - Start Some Shift, Inc

New analysis of B2B buying in 2026 finds the vendor shortlist is now formed inside AI conversations sales teams will never see.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New B2B buying statistics 2026 , published today by Start Some Shift , find that for every hour a buyer spends with a vendor's sales team, they have already spent approximately five hours researching independently — and the majority of that research now happens inside AI search tools like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google's AI Mode, not on Google itself.The implication, the firm argues, is that the traditional B2B funnel has effectively inverted. The shortlist is formed before sales is involved. By the time a buyer fills out a contact form, the decision to engage has already been made — inside an AI conversation no one at the vendor ever sees."The B2B buying journey people are still planning marketing around no longer exists," said Lara McCulloch, founder of Start Some Shift. "The assumption used to be that buyers find you on Google, get nurtured by your content, and then talk to sales. That funnel has collapsed. The shortlist is now formed inside an AI conversation you'll never see, before your sales team even knows there's a deal."WHY MOST B2B MARKETING IS NOW AIMED AT THE WRONG MOMENTStart Some Shift's analysis points to a structural problem in how B2B brands are currently allocating marketing budget. Most programs are designed for the sales-led portion of the journey - the demo, the proposal, the closing call. That is now the final fraction of a process that has already been mostly decided in research the vendor cannot observe.Buyers entering that research phase are not browsing. They lead with commercial intent from the very first query. They ask AI search tools to compare options, build shortlists, evaluate pricing, and draft RFP questions. They are in evaluation mode before they have visited a single vendor website."Marketers are still optimizing for the conversation they can see," McCulloch said. "And losing the one they can't."THE TWO THINGS B2B BRANDS NOW HAVE TO GET RIGHT AT THE SAME TIME NowThe analysis argues that B2B brands now have two simultaneous jobs that most companies are only doing one of.The first is being legible to AI. Vague positioning, hidden pricing, and inconsistent messaging across a brand's website, LinkedIn, and review platforms either get a company left out of AI answers entirely or represented inaccurately. Both outcomes are invisible to the marketing team and fatal to pipeline.The second is feeling right to the buyer when they arrive. A buyer who clicks from an AI answer to a website is not simply curious. They are validating. They have already shortlisted the brand and are deciding whether to engage. Most B2B websites are still built to explain. They need to be built to validate.WHY BRAND REPUTATION ALONE NO LONGER PROTECTS ESTABLISHED COMPANIESOne of the more uncomfortable findings in the analysis, McCulloch says, is that brand equity built over years can now be bypassed in seconds by an AI tool that simply doesn't surface a particular company. Unknown challengers are being lifted into deals they would never have reached through traditional channels. Category leaders are being quietly excluded from consideration sets they used to own."The same mechanism that lifts an unknown challenger into a deal can exclude a category leader," McCulloch said. "No brand is safe by reputation alone anymore. That's the part most established B2B companies haven't internalized yet."WHAT B2B MARKETERS SHOULD DO DIFFERENTLY IN 2026Start Some Shift's analysis of B2B buying statistics 2026 concludes that the brands positioned to win the next phase of B2B buying are the ones that show up clearly in AI answers and then deliver on that impression when a human arrives at their website. The ones positioned to lose are still building their marketing around the sales call."AI handles the discovery now. Humans handle the validation," McCulloch said. "Your brand has to win both before a single sales call happens. The brands that figure that out in 2026 are going to take share from the ones that don't."The full analysis is available on the Start Some Shift website.ABOUT START SOME SHIFTStart Some Shift is a B2B marketing agency and fractional CMO practice founded by Lara McCulloch. The firm works with established B2B companies to build brands that are visible, credible, and trusted — to both the algorithms that surface them and the humans who ultimately choose them.

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