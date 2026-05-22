Growth99 Introduces Gia: An AI Front Desk Built to Convert New Patient Inquiries Across Every Channel

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Meet Gia, the AI Front Desk Assistant That Never Sleeps, Never Misses a Lead, and Works From Day One.

[This] is not just a feature update. It is a transformation in how practices convert demand into growth.” — Rob Pickell, CEO, Growth99

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growth99, the full-stack growth platform built exclusively for aesthetic and elective wellness practices, today announced the launch of Gia: an AI-powered front desk assistant that responds to every patient inquiry, across every inbound channel, the moment it arrives, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and from day one.Gia is not a simple chatbot. She's the answer to a problem every practice running marketing is quietly paying for: the leads that come in after hours, on weekends, or across five different platforms and go unanswered until someone gets to them hours or even days later. By then, that patient will have already booked elsewhere.Aesthetic and elective wellness practices invest thousands each month in websites, paid ads, SEO, and social media to attract patients. What most practices don't track but feel is how many of those leads quietly disappear before anyone responds. Research shows that leads contacted within five minutes are significantly more likely to convert. For a practice that relies on a front desk team, that response window is nearly impossible to hit consistently at scale across every channel a patient might use to reach out.The result is a slow, invisible revenue leak. Leads that cost real dollars to generate just go cold. Gia closes that gap entirely.Gia manages every channel where a practice's leads arrive via website forms, inbound text messages, Facebook DMs, Instagram messages, and CallRail. Gia responds instantly, with personalized, conversion-focused messaging. No single-widget chatbot. No channel left unmonitored. No lead sitting unanswered because it's 9 p.m. on a Saturday.She works in three steps: Capture. Engage. Convert.What makes Gia genuinely different from any AI tool on the market today isn't the AI itself. It's the depth of coverage and the speed-to-value. Every other solution requires integration work, onboarding delays, or only covers one channel. Gia is connected to everything, trained on each practice's specific services, providers, and brand voice, and ready to work from day one. No technical setup. No waiting.“Gia is one of the most powerful products we’ve ever built because it directly addresses one of the biggest revenue leaks in aesthetic and elective wellness practices: slow lead response,” said Rob Pickell, CEO of Growth99. “Practices invest significant time and money in generating demand. Gia helps make sure those inquiries receive a real response immediately, across every channel, every time. That is not just a feature update. It is a transformation in how practices convert demand into growth.”Gia is trained to represent each practice as a full team member would, with knowledge of services, providers, differentiators, and tone. She learns continuously from staff feedback, refining her responses over time. When a conversation requires human judgment, such as a medical question, pricing nuance, or complex patient situation, Gia escalates seamlessly to the practice team.The practices winning today have figured out that owning their market requires the same rigor as owning their craft. Gia is how Growth99 closes the loop between marketing investment and patient conversion, so every dollar spent on ads, SEO, and social media has a front desk behind it that never sleeps, never misses a message, and never drops a lead.Every channel. Every lead. Every time.Gia is available now to new and existing Growth99 customers. To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit www.growth99.com

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