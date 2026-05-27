Movement Is Better Together: Step.co Launches Live Studio and Circles to Make Fitness More Social, Consistent, and Fun

Workout is better together. Step.co Live Studio lets users host live sessions with their circles and move together from home in real time. Find your circles. Workout together. Step.co Circles helps users discover communities built around shared habits, interests, and live movement experiences. Fitness feels better together. Step.co brings social fitness to life by combining live classes, shared workouts, and community connection in one experience.

Step.co announced the launch of Workout Together, introducing a new social fitness experience built around a simple idea: movement is better together.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While millions of people work out from home, consistency remains one of the biggest challenges in fitness. Step.co believes the issue is not a lack of workouts. It is a lack of connection.Step.co's new social features are designed to make movement feel more natural in everyday life. Users can join a live class with friends, stretch together while catching up at night, host a workout for a group chat, or discover communities built around shared habits and interests.“With most fitness apps, people start alone and eventually lose momentum alone,” said Farid Dordar, CEO of Step.co. “Movement is more sustainable when it becomes part of your relationships, your conversations, and your daily life. We built Workout Together , Live Studio, and Circles to make staying active feel less isolating and much more human.”New Social Features:• Workout TogetherWorkout Together allows any user to instantly turn a workout into a shared live session. Users can invite friends, family, or Circles to move together in real time, either spontaneously or through scheduled sessions.The feature turns workouts from individual tasks into shared commitments that feel easier and more enjoyable to maintain.• Live StudioLive Studio brings a synchronized workout experience into the home.Any user can host a session for friends and move together in real time. Participants can stay in sync throughout the workout, creating an experience that feels closer to working out side by side instead of following content alone. With built-in mirror view, users can move with the class just like in a studio while staying at home.• CirclesCircles helps users discover communities they naturally belong in based on activity, habits, and shared interests.Unlike traditional social groups that require users to search and join on their own, Circles introduces relevant communities directly inside the Step experience. Users can discover new groups, rejoin groups they previously left, or leave at any time.The goal is to make support systems feel built into the product instead of something users have to create from scratch.A More Connected Fitness ExperienceTogether, these features move Step.co beyond on-demand workout content and toward a more connected fitness experience centered on accountability, participation, and community.About Step.coStep.co is an adaptive movement platform designed to help people build healthier routines through connection, community, and shared movement experiences. By combining guided fitness, social participation, and habit-building tools, Step.co makes staying active feel more engaging, social, and sustainable.

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