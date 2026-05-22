Oval Parody — Graphic Memory, Mechanical Reproduction & the Persistence of an Icon

Oval Parody, limited silkscreen edition by Erik Brunetti. Four-color silkscreen on Stonehenge White paper (42 × 28.5 inches), signed and numbered. Produced in collaboration with Brand X Editions, New York. Oval Parody, 2022, acrylic on canvas, from the twelve-painting series first presented at Spazio Maiocchi, Milan (curated by KALEIDOSCOPE). Erik Brunetti, Palm Springs, California, 2025.

Limited Silkscreen Edition from the Foundational Practice of Erik Brunetti

The historical record surrounding contemporary streetwear & appropriation culture remains radically incomplete.” — Erik Brunetti Foundation for the Arts

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Erik Brunetti Foundation for the Arts announces a new limited silkscreen edition from Erik Brunetti’s Oval Parody series, produced in collaboration with Brand X Editions, New York. The release continues a body of work initiated more than three decades ago whose graphic strategies were subsequently absorbed into contemporary streetwear and appropriation culture.In 1990, Erik Brunetti founded FUCT in Los Angeles, widely regarded as foundational to contemporary streetwear culture. Emerging from the graffiti networks of late-1980s Los Angeles under the tag “Den,” Brunetti developed a visual language rooted in détournement, mechanical reproduction, and oppositional image-making outside established fashion and commercial systems.The oval form central to the Oval Parody series first appeared in FUCT graphics in the mid-1990s and circulated through formative downtown retail and cultural networks, including Union, James Jebbia’s original Spring Street store in New York.The work drew early recognition from figures within the postwar New York gallery establishment, including Ivan Karp of O.K. Harris Works of Art, who organized Brunetti’s first solo exhibition, LOST, in 1996. The installation — composed entirely of unaltered Xerox reproductions of found “lost” flyers collected while Brunetti worked as a bicycle messenger in New York City — was later included in Art in the Streets at MOCA Los Angeles in 2011.In 2022, Brunetti returned to the original oval motif in a series of twelve acrylic paintings first exhibited at Spazio Maiocchi in Milan. The series examines repetition, graphic authority, and the persistence of symbolic forms within contemporary visual culture. The present silkscreen edition extends the central formal vocabulary of the series into large-format prints (42” × 28.5”, Stonehenge White 250 gsm, 4-color silkscreen). Each impression is signed, numbered, and archivally documented by the Foundation. The edition is limited to 65 impressions, in addition to artist, printer, and museum proofs.The prints and related paintings form part of the Foundation’s long-term archival, scholarly, and catalogue raisonné initiatives surrounding Brunetti’s practice. The works are held within the permanent collection of the Erik Brunetti Foundation for the Arts, maintaining evidentiary continuity across more than three decades of production spanning graphic design, fashion, painting, printmaking, sculpture, and institutional critique.Select paintings from the Oval Parody series remain available for institutional loan and scholarly research. The current print edition is available through the Foundation and authorized channels.About the Erik Brunetti Foundation for the ArtsThe Erik Brunetti Foundation for the Arts is a 501(c)(3) public charity serving as the primary archival and scholarly authority surrounding Erik Brunetti’s multidisciplinary practice. The Foundation maintains the primary archive, provenance record, and catalogue raisonné framework related to Brunetti’s work from the origins of streetwear in 1990 Los Angeles through his ongoing practice in painting, sculpture, printmaking, and conceptual production.Media Contact:Foundation Presspress@erikbrunettifoundation.orgHigh-resolution imagery, installation views, provenance documentation, and scholarly materials are available upon request.

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