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AHA podcast: The New Model Predicting Teen Mental Health Risks 

Duke University School of Medicine’s Jonathan Posner, M.D., professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, and Matthew Engelhard, M.D., Ph.D., assistant professor of the Department of Biostatistics and Bioinformatics, break down the “Duke PMA” — an artificial intelligence-powered predictive model designed to identify adolescents at high risk for psychiatric illness. They explore how sleep, device use and a myriad of other factors shape mental health risk, and how this technology could transform prevention, especially in underserved communities. LISTEN NOW 

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AHA podcast: The New Model Predicting Teen Mental Health Risks 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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