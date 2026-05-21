House bill excludes labor and delivery beds from critical access hospital 25-bed limit 

Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, introduced the Rural Maternity Options for Medical Support Act on May 19. The bill would guarantee that beds used solely for labor and delivery are not counted toward the 25-bed limit for critical access hospitals. The bill is co-sponsored by Reps. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., Jill Tokuda, D-Hawaii, and Kim Schrier, D-Wash.



“New and expecting moms deserve access to high-quality labor and delivery services,” said Lisa Kidder Hrobsky, AHA senior vice president for advocacy and political affairs. “The Rural Maternity Options for Medical Support Act of 2026 strengthens access to maternal health services for mothers in rural areas by ensuring that higher volume critical access hospitals have labor and delivery beds available, even if their other patient beds are full. The AHA appreciates Rep. Feenstra’s leadership to support critical access hospitals and families across the nation.”

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