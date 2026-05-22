New Whitepaper to Examine Strong Opposition as Pillar of Democratic Resilience in Africa – Ghana Case Study 2025/2026

Hon. Afenyo Markin - Minority Leader of Ghana Parliament

Ghana case study: how a strong opposition builds peace & resilience. 2025/2026 review. Whitepaper abstract launched.

ACCRA, GHANA, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASENew Whitepaper to Examine Strong Opposition as Pillar of Democratic Resilience in Africa – Ghana Case Study for 2025/202620 June 2026 – A new peer reviewed whitepaper launched this week by the African Chamber of Content Producers (ACCP) in partnership with the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) Ghana sets out to examine how a strong and responsible opposition can sustain democratic resilience, peace and development. The research uses Ghana as a case study for the 2025/2026 parliamentary session.The whitepaper, titled “A Strong and Responsible Opposition in Africa: A Ghanaian Case Study (2025/2026 Review)”, systematically reviews the parliamentary record of Ghana’s Minority Leader, Hon. Alexander Afenyo Markin, during the review period. It also draws on public opinion surveys conducted by ACCP researchers across Accra, Kumasi and Tamale.The research comes at a time when Africa has seen a troubling resurgence of unconstitutional power changes. In 2025 alone, successful military takeovers occurred in Madagascar and Guinea Bissau, alongside a failed coup attempt in Benin. Despite these challenges, Ghana has remained one of the continent’s most stable democracies, with multiple peaceful transfers of power since 1992.“This whitepaper offers evidence that a responsible opposition does not destabilise a country; it strengthens governance,” said Dr. Murphy T. Jackson, Head of ACCP’s Liberia branch. “African states should legally codify the role of the Leader of the Opposition, providing institutional resources and formal avenues for alternative policies. That lowers the incentive to seek unconstitutional change.”Phil Efe Benard, an ACCP representative in Nigeria, added: “By studying Ghana’s model, we can develop a framework for strengthening opposition parties as engines of development, not division. A responsible opposition is about peace, stability and the future of our continent.”Mr. David Adofo, Head of Research and Development at ACCP Ghana, said: “Ghana’s opposition, as an institution, has been phenomenal and sets a strong standard for the rest of Africa. While this paper focuses on Ghana, the study will go on to explore other opposition institutions across the continent.”Tegha King, Deputy Secretary General of UPF Ghana, speaking on behalf of the Universal Peace Federation and its parliamentary arm, the International Association of Parliamentarians for Peace (IAPP), stated: “A responsible opposition is not an obstacle to progress; it is a partner in nation building. Ghana’s 2025/2026 parliamentary record shows that presenting alternative policy ideas, engaging in respectful debate, and maintaining cross party dialogue strengthens institutions and reduces the risk of conflict.”The full whitepaper will be submitted to a peer reviewed international journal following completion of the research. The abstract is available today upon request.About ACCPThe African Chamber of Content Producers (ACCP) projects positive narratives of Africa and advocates for local content sovereignty.About UPF AfricaThe Universal Peace Federation (UPF) Africa is an NGO in Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council, advancing peace, interfaith dialogue and democratic development across the continent.Contact:ACCP Research DeskAccra, GhanaEmail: press@accp.africa

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