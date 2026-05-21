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Coast Guard Station Saginaw River crew temporarily relocates after galley

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. — Coast Guard Station Saginaw River crew members temporarily relocated after the Station’s galley floor dropped approximately 2 inches Tuesday.

Coast Guard Sector Detroit watchstanders received the initial notification of the incident at 12:43 p.m. Tuesday.

Station crew members secured the gas to the galley, relocated to the Coast Guard Aids to Navigation building and notified Essexville Fire Department.

Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Cleveland inspectors conducted an assessment of the situation and determined that the building was safe for operation.

The CEU inspectors concluded that thermal expansion had caused the tiles within the galley to fail, resulting in the floor level change.

The Station crew members returned to the building without loss of mission capability.

There have been no reports of injuries or pollution associated with the incident.

For any inquiries, please contact the Great Lakes District Public Affairs staff at 216-902-6020 or via email at d9publicaffairs@uscg.mil.

-USCG-

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Coast Guard Station Saginaw River crew temporarily relocates after galley

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