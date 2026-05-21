Morgan Business Sales Releases 2026 Australian Civil Construction & Civil Engineering Sector M&A Overview

Morgan Business Sales

The report covers a sector underpinned by a $242 billion public infrastructure pipeline driving record M&A across Australia.

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morgan Business Sales , a licensed Australian business broker specialising in mid-market mergers and acquisitions, has published the 2026 Australian Civil Construction & Civil Engineering Sector M&A Overview — a comprehensive analysis of deal activity, valuation benchmarks, buyer landscape, and sector dynamics shaping Australia's infrastructure industry.The report, available here https:// morganbusinesssales.com /2026-australian-civil-construction-ma-overview/, arrives as Australia's total construction market value exceeds $1.14 trillion when private sector activity is included, with total construction industry revenue reaching $641.1 billion in 2026. Engineering construction work done in the December 2024 quarter alone reached $36.5 billion, underscoring the scale and momentum of capital deployment across the sector.Central to the report's findings is the Australian Government's Major Public Infrastructure Pipeline (MPIP) for FY2025–29, which represents a $242 billion five-year commitment to public infrastructure. This pipeline is directly underpinning record M&A activity as strategic acquirers and private equity investors seek to build exposure to contracted government revenue streams, recurring maintenance work, and critical national infrastructure.The report identifies six major trends reshaping M&A activity in the sector: international capital targeting Australian civil assets; private equity-led consolidation of fragmented sub-sectors; a strategic transition from project-based revenue to recurring maintenance contracts; civil works associated with the energy transition; defence infrastructure spending tied to the AUKUS agreement; and accelerating adoption of digital engineering and technology platforms.Notable transactions cited in the report include Gamuda's $212 million acquisition of DT Infrastructure in June 2023, WSP Global's $275 million acquisition of Calibre Group in 2023, SRG Global's $111 million acquisition of Diona at approximately 6x EV/EBIT in August 2024, and Sojitz Corporation's pursuit of Capella Capital at a reported valuation of approximately $470 million. These deals reflect the appetite of both international strategic buyers and ASX-listed groups — including SRG Global, Downer, and Ventia — alongside private equity firms such as Palisade, IFM, and Macquarie Infrastructure.Valuation multiples documented in the report vary significantly by business profile. Small contractors are typically valued at 2.0–3.5x EBITDA, while mid-market firms with government contracts command 3.0–5.0x. Specialist civil businesses achieve 4.0–6.5x, infrastructure services platforms attract 5.0–8.0x, and engineering consultancies range from 4.5–7.0x. The report emphasises that businesses with recurring maintenance revenue are attracting materially higher valuations compared to pure project-based contractors — a finding with direct implications for business owners considering an exit.The workforce dimension also features prominently. The sector currently faces a shortfall of 141,000 workers, a figure projected to grow to 300,000 by 2027. Labour scarcity is acting as a constraint on organic growth and is reinforcing the strategic logic of acquisition as a route to capability, capacity, and licensed workforce.Exit planning is accelerating among business owners aged 50 to 65 across the civil construction and civil engineering sector. The report is specifically designed to support this cohort — as well as operators and investors more broadly — in understanding current market conditions, buyer motivations, and how to position a business for a competitive sale process.Morgan Business Sales advises on the preparation and sale of mid-market businesses across Australia. The firm can be reached at 1300 577 297, by email at support@morganbusinesssales.com, or through its website at morganbusinesssales.com.

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