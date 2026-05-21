Governor Abbott Announces Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments For Wildfires, Severe Storms

TEXAS, May 21 - May 21, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to request officials from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) join state and local partners in conducting preliminary damage assessments in Panhandle communities affected by recent wildfire activity and South Texas communities impacted by April severe storms. These assessments will help determine if the state meets the thresholds for additional federal disaster assistance.

“Texas will provide all necessary resources to local officials, first responders, and emergency management teams as they respond to recent severe weather events across the state," said Governor Abbott. "I requested the U.S. Small Business Administration join state and local officials to begin preliminary damage assessments for Texans to receive additional financial relief. I urge those affected to report any damage to their homes or businesses through TDEM's iSTAT survey. Together we will rebuild and recover from these events."

Officials continue to review disaster damage information self-reported by Texans through TDEM’s Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) survey. When it is safe to do so, affected Texans are urged to report storm damage using the iSTAT damage survey at damage.tdem.texas.gov. Submitting a damage report assists state and local officials with assessing the full scale of the disaster and determine what additional resources may be needed for impacted areas. The information provided aids in identifying whether the state meets federal requirements for various forms of disaster assistance.