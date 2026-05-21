Governor Abbott Declares Texas The Financial Capital of America

TEXAS, May 21 - May 21, 2026 | Dallas, Texas

Touts Texas’ Financial Might At Texas Bankers Association Fireside Chat

Governor Greg Abbott today declared Texas as the financial capital of America at the Texas Bankers Association’s (TBA) 141st Annual Convention.

"Texas would not be what it is today without our banks and other financial institutions," said Governor Abbott. "Think of the massive tidal wave of economic growth we have in our state, and you can see what the promise of the economic future looks like. Growth cannot be accomplished without capital and access to capital, and TBA has been a part of that since the beginning. When Texans succeed, the state succeeds, and that is why we have the best economy of any state in the United States."

"The Texas banking sector has a deep bench with a unique combination of globally active banks and the most vibrant community and mid-size banks in America," said TBA President and CEO Chris Furlow. "Our banking sector’s strength and depth is a true differentiator not seen in other states or other countries. America is choosing Texas. The world is choosing Texas."

During the fireside chat, Governor Abbott highlighted Texas’ position as the nation’s premier destination for business and investment. The Governor also mentioned how Texas has been named the Best State for Business for 21 consecutive years, the number one state for economic development for 14 years, and the national leader in job creation thanks to its business-friendly climate and favorable regulatory environment that allows businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive. At the event, Governor Abbott discussed Texas' rise as America’s new financial headquarters, noting that financial companies around the world are choosing to develop, redomicile, and expand in the Lone Star State.

The Governor also emphasized that Texas’ continued economic momentum depends on investing in the workforce of tomorrow. Texas' workforce development initiatives ensure Texans are prepared to fill the state's growing number of high-demand jobs and serve as a magnet to attract more financial business investment.

Additionally, Governor Abbott thanked TBA’s banking institutions for their work to ensure entrepreneurs across the state have the financial resources needed to grow and succeed.

The conversation was moderated by TBA President and CEO Chris Furlow.

Additional photos of the event will be provided here when available.