Avorino Completes Garage Conversion ADU Project in Brea, California

Interior view of a completed garage conversion ADU project in Brea, California showcasing modern residential construction and finishing work by Avorino.

Avorino highlights a completed Brea garage conversion ADU, showing how permits, inspections, scheduling, and closeout shape the project.

BREA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avorino , an Orange County general contractor specializing in accessory dwelling units and residential construction, announced the completion of a garage conversion ADU project in Brea, California.The project converted an existing two-car attached garage into a compliant accessory dwelling unit designed for long-term residential use. Construction began on May 21, 2025 and the project received final building inspection approval on December 23, 2025.The completed project reflects several key stages commonly involved in garage conversion ADU construction, including planning coordination, permit review, construction scheduling, inspection preparation, trade coordination and final closeout support.Garage conversion ADUs require more than basic remodeling because existing garage space must be adapted into a legal residential unit while meeting current building, electrical, plumbing, mechanical and safety requirements.The Brea project included coordination related to building, electrical, plumbing, mechanical and waste management permit requirements. Each phase of the project affected the overall construction timeline, from plan review and inspection readiness to final approval and post-completion adjustments.During construction, Avorino coordinated work involving framing, utility installation, appliance installation, finish work, inspection preparation and final completion items. The company also supported closeout coordination after final inspection, including adjustments to doors and screens, appliance and electrical troubleshooting, finish touch-ups, hardware refinements and flooring evaluations.The project provides an example of how garage conversion ADUs in Orange County often require careful scheduling between city review, trade work, inspections and homeowner walkthrough items.Homeowners across Orange County continue to evaluate ADUs as a way to create additional living space, support multigenerational housing needs, or improve property functionality. Garage conversion ADUs remain one option for homeowners who want to repurpose existing space into a legal residential unit.Avorino works with homeowners throughout Orange County and Southern California on ADU construction, garage conversions, custom homes, residential remodeling, commercial construction, construction management, permit coordination and project planning.About AvorinoAvorino is a general contractor based in Orange County, California. The company specializes in accessory dwelling units, garage conversions, residential construction, custom homes, commercial construction, construction management, project planning and permit coordination throughout Southern California.

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