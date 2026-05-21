Elizabeth Dole Foundation applauds House passage of the Sharri Briley and Eric Edmundson Veterans Benefits Expansion Act

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Elizabeth Dole Foundation today applauds the U.S. House of Representatives for passing the Sharri Briley and Eric Edmundson Veterans Benefits Expansion Act, delivering a long-overdue and bipartisan commitment to the nation's most catastrophically injured veterans and their families."Today, Congress answered the call," said Steve Schwab, CEO of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. "For more than 30 years, surviving spouses and severely disabled veterans have absorbed costs that were never meant to be borne alone. The House has taken a defining step toward honoring the full and permanent price of military service—and we are grateful to every member who voted to do what is right."The legislation would deliver more than $10,000 more per year to veterans with the most catastrophic service-connected disabilities, and would provide the first non-inflation rate increase to Dependency and Indemnity Compensation for surviving spouses since 1993—a population of more than 500,000 Americans. This represents a modest downpayment on the increase needed to support this vulnerable population.The bill is named for Sharri Briley, a Gold Star widow whose husband, Army Chief Warrant Officer Donovan "Bull" Briley, was killed in the Battle of Mogadishu in 1993, and for Eric Edmundson, a former Army sergeant whose vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb in Iraq in 2005, leaving him nonverbal, wheelchair-bound, and in need of round-the-clock care ever since."Sharri, Eric, and so many families like theirs have carried the weight of sacrifice for decades," Schwab said. "Their courage in sharing their stories with Congress and the American people is a testament to the strength of the 14.3 million military and veteran caregivers this Foundation exists to serve.""The Elizabeth Dole Foundation urges the U.S. Senate to act swiftly and send this legislation to the president's desk without delay. Death and catastrophic injury are devastating. The obligation to those who bear the consequences, those who care for them, and their survivors must be treated as such."About the Elizabeth Dole Foundation & Hidden HeroesThe Elizabeth Dole Foundation is the preeminent organization empowering, supporting, and honoring our nation’s 14.3 million military and veteran caregivers—the spouses, parents, siblings, family members, and friends who care for America’s wounded, ill, or injured service members and veterans. Established by Sen. Elizabeth Dole in 2012, the foundation works to empower military and veteran caregivers, their families, and their communities through programs, partnerships, and advocacy that drive innovative, impactful, and sustainable solutions. The foundation’s Hidden Heroes public awareness campaign brings vital attention to the untold stories of military and veteran caregivers, galvanizing action to strengthen support for them in communities across the nation. Visit elizabethdolefoundation.org for more information.Media Contact: Jodi SheedyElizabeth Dole Foundationmedia@elizabethdolefoundation.org

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