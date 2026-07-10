Eyecon Launches Optical Pill Verification to Strengthen Pharmacy Dispensing Accuracy

The OPV system identifies printed markings and pill color, while also supporting pill annotation and funnel detection. Color images are saved in your pharmacy management system, giving you a quick visual reference for easy documentation, verification, and follow-up. The Eyecon 9430 comes equipped with the color camera technology OPV requires.

New OPV feature on the Eyecon 9430 provides real-time visual analysis of every pill before a prescription leaves the pharmacy

We designed OPV to fit into a pharmacy’s existing ecosystem and support the process the pharmacy already has without adding complexity.” — Will Tuft, Eyecon Product Manager

FAIRMONT, MN, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eyecon, a leader in pharmacy automation technology, today announced the availability of Optical Pill Verification (OPV) , a new software feature for the Eyecon 9430™ pill counting system. OPV adds an intelligent layer of visual analysis to the dispensing workflow, automatically examining each pill for size, shape, color, and printed markings in real time. The result: pharmacies can catch potential dispensing errors before prescriptions are even packaged."Patient safety is at the center of everything we do. OPV gives pharmacies a smarter, faster way to verify every fill with confidence," said William Tuft, Product Manager at Eyecon. "This isn't a replacement for the pharmacist's judgment. It's a tool that supports it."How OPV WorksBuilt into the Eyecon 9430's existing count process, OPV analyzes every pill as it is dispensed and flags discrepancies immediately for staff review. The system checks for variations in size, shape, and color, scans printed markings to confirm medication identity, and detects pills remaining in the funnel that could mix into a subsequent fill. Visual alerts notify staff in real time, and medication training integrates seamlessly into the normal Eyecon workflow."What makes OPV especially powerful is its ability to distinguish even pills that look nearly identical in size," said Tuft. "That's exactly the kind of scenario where errors can slip through undetected, and where OPV adds real value."Each fill generates a color image record stored directly in the pharmacy management system, creating a clear audit trail. Override capabilities can be configured to give pharmacies control over exceptions while maintaining full visibility into override activity.Key BenefitsOPV goes beyond standard size-and-shape detection by adding color analysis and imprint recognition. These capabilities are especially critical in return-to-stock dispensing, where visually similar pills from different drugs may be handled in close proximity. The feature is compatible with over 30 pharmacy management systems."We designed OPV to fit into a pharmacy’s existing ecosystem and support the process the pharmacy already has without adding complexity," said Tuft. "Activation takes minutes, and from that point forward every count becomes an intelligent verification process."AvailabilityOPV is available now as a subscription add-on for all Eyecon 9430 units, which include the required color camera hardware. Pharmacies can activate the feature through the Eyecon Portal at eyeconvpc.com or by contacting the sales team at (866) 260-6540.About Eyecon | RxSafeEyecon | RxSafe develops pharmacy automation solutions designed to improve accuracy, efficiency, and patient safety. From visual precision counting technology to adherence packaging automation, Eyecon | RxSafe helps pharmacies streamline operations and support scalable growth across retail, institutional, and long-term care environments.Eyecon | RxSafe is part of Illinois Tool Works (ITW), a Fortune 200 global manufacturer with more than 100 years of engineering and operational expertise.About the Eyecon Visual Precision CounterThe Eyecon is a countertop, vision-based pill counting and prescription validation system designed for retail, central fill, and outpatient pharmacies. Available in two models, the Eyecon 9420 captures annotated black-and-white images with individually numbered pills and validates stock items through barcode scanning. The Eyecon 9430 builds on these capabilities with high-definition color imaging of the pill count, filled vial, and vial label. Both models provide live inventory control, accurate cycle counts, and a secure audit trail, helping pharmacies achieve a faster, more accurate, and fully documented dispensing process.Learn more at www.eyeconvpc.com and www.rxsafe.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.