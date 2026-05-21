Inside the latest Commentary: how RCP members are shaping the future of medicine this month

The RCP has published a new edition of Commentary , bringing together fresh perspectives, expert insight and stories from across the physician community.

This issue introduces Professor Sam Rice and Dr Ben Thomas, recently elected joint vice presidents for Wales. In conversation with clinical editor Professor Ollie Minton, they reflect on their priorities for the role and their ambitions for the future of medicine in Wales.

A explores how climate change is already shaping clinical practice. Drawing on experiences from palliative care and acute medicine, it highlights the practical steps physicians are taking to deliver more sustainable care.

Other highlights include an interview with Dr Charly Annesley, the UK’s first consultant learning disability physician, who discusses the development of this pioneering role and its impact on patient care. The issue also features a historical piece on the college’s first Harveian librarian, Christopher Merrett, alongside a look at creative work inspired by the RCP’s medicinal garden.

Members of the Patient and Carer Network share how they are shaping their new strategy, while a former chief registrar reflects on the leadership skills gained through the programme.

The edition also offers a strong global perspective, welcoming and showcasing work from physicians across the world, including a comparison of inflammatory bowel disease care in Brazil and the UK.

Commentary is now moving to a more flexible publishing model. While readers will continue to receive a regular email bringing content together, new articles will be published online on a rolling basis between editions. Read welcome messages from Ollie and RCP president Professor Mumtaz Patel to get started.