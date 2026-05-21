Senator Cervantes Names Inland Counties Legal Services 2026 Nonprofit of the Year

(SACRAMENTO) – Senator Sabrina Cervantes selected Inland Counties Legal Services (ICLS) as the 2026 Nonprofit of the Year for the 31st Senate District, and yesterday the Inland Empire organization was recognized along with more than 100 nonprofits from throughout California at a ceremony at the State Capitol.

“Through tireless legal advocacy and services, Inland Counties Legal Services has gone above and beyond to work toward the betterment of the Inland Empire community,” said Senator Cervantes. “Since its founding in 1958, ICLS has demonstrated its commitment to uplifting our communities, expanding access to legal aid, and convening its organization to proactively tackle gaps in justice.”

ICLS is a nonprofit legal aid organization that provides free legal assistance to those most in need. The organization serves all of Riverside and San Bernardino counties and offers assistance in many areas of law, including housing, immigration, domestic violence, consumer debt, LGBTQIA+ services, expungements, and many more. ICLS also joined Senator Cervantes in hosting a Mobile Home Rights Workshop for the past several years.

“Legal aid is absolutely critical for the well-being of our communities. Without legal representation, it’s difficult for folks to navigate complex civil court proceedings,” ICLS Executive Director Tessie Solorzano said. “We are so proud to receive this honor from Senator Cervantes and to be working toward a future where justice doesn’t depend on a person’s ability to pay.”

The California Nonprofit of the Year initiative is a statewide effort honoring the essential role of nonprofit organizations. State legislators annually choose a nonprofit from their district for recognition. From her time in the State legislature, Senator Cervantes has honored the following nonprofits: Power Speaks Louder, Blindness Support Services, Adrien Dell and Carmen Roberts Foundation, The Leela Project, Jurupa Mountains Discovery Center, Starting Over, Inc., Reaching New Heights Foundation, Peppermint Ridge, and Queen of Hearts Therapeutic Riding Center.

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