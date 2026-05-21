Collins Family Movers Wins 2026 Angi Super Service Award for Top-Rated Moving Services in Chicago, IL

Collins Family Movers

Angi honors Collins Family Movers for delivering top-rated local, long-distance, residential, and commercial moving

CHICAGO , IL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collins Family Movers has been awarded the 2026 Angi Super Service Award, recognizing the company as one of the top-rated moving service providers in the Chicago area. The Angi Super Service Award is presented annually to home service professionals who maintain exceptionally high ratings and reviews from verified customers. Collins Family Movers achieved this recognition for its performance across key service categories, including punctuality, professionalism, value, and overall customer satisfaction. Serving residential and commercial clients throughout the region, Collins Family Movers has built a reputation among local movers in chicago il for careful handling of belongings, transparent pricing, and reliable scheduling.The company supports a wide range of relocation needs, from apartment and single-family moves to office and corporate relocations. In addition to local services, the company operates as a trusted long distance moving company , coordinating interstate moves with detailed planning, consistent communication, and tailored logistics. Its crews are trained to manage complex moves, specialty items, and time-sensitive projects while maintaining safety and service standards. As one of the established chicago movers , Collins Family Movers emphasizes professional training, background-checked staff, and well-maintained moving equipment. The team provides packing and unpacking assistance, loading and unloading, furniture protection, and optional storage coordination designed to streamline each stage of a move. The 2026 Angi Super Service Award recognizes businesses that stand out in a competitive marketplace by consistently delivering positive customer experiences. Collins Family Movers’ recognition reflects sustained performance over the previous year based on verified Angi reviews and service metrics.About Collins Family Movers:Collins Family Movers is a professional moving company based in Chicago, Illinois, providing residential and commercial moving services throughout the greater Chicago area and beyond. The company offers local and long-distance relocation support, including packing and unpacking, loading and unloading, furniture protection, and tailored moving plans. Known for punctual crews, careful handling of property, and clear, upfront pricing, Collins Family Movers focuses on making moves as efficient and low-stress as possible for its customers. With trained and background-checked staff and well-maintained equipment, the company supports apartment, home, and office moves, as well as more complex and out-of-state relocations. For more information, visit the Collins Family Movers website.

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