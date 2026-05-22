PIER PLAY Happening Saturday, May 30 at Santa Monica Pier Extends Beyond The Dance Floor with Premium Brand Experiences

Pier Play Logo Experience Pier Play on Santa Monica Pier Pier Play 2026 Line Up Poster

From beauty activations to culinary indulgences and exclusive lounge offerings, expect a curated multi-sensory event that celebrates premium lifestyle.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Set for Saturday, May 30 at the Santa Monica Pier, PIER PLAY 2026 – featuring Afro-House superstar AMÉMÉ and the global debut of Âme Live Presents…with newly announced special guest RHYE – extends beyond the dance floor with an ecosystem of premium brand experiences. From interactive beauty and wellness activations to culinary indulgences and exclusive lounge offerings, sponsors have curated a multi-sensory event that celebrates premium lifestyle. Tickets are on sale now at https://rasa.fyi/pier-play-4/prls Pier Play will transform Santa Monica’s iconic pier into an immersive playground from reimagined carnival classics to fully tailored activations, Guests can enjoy one-of-a-kind carnival games from Something New , the Santa Monica-based experiential entertainment company known for custom game booths and branded interactive experiences.The combination of experiential marketing—including learn-to-DJ stations, photo moments, and customized culinary moments—positions Pier Play as a lifestyle destination. The upcoming event will delight with a limited-time caviar tasting exclusively for VIP guests, complimentary interactive arcade games for all guests, and the exciting opportunity to witness a custom car painting by contemporary street artist Chris Riggs (@chrisriggsart).What follows is the full list of confirmed sponsors and activations at Pier Play:AlphaTheta - Pioneer: AlphaTheta creates innovative DJ products and musical experiences with the proven technology developed under Pioneer DJ. Stop by their activation to learn DJ fundamentals hands-on.Psilly Goose: Psilly Goose is social drinking-evolved–fun, uplifting and hangover-free–designed to lift your mood, spark connection and keep the vibes rolling, without the booze. Pier Play guests will have the opportunity to sample the brand’s functional mushroom beverage throughout the event.Cherry Coke The Cherry Garden by Coca-Cola: Coca-Cola’s Cherry Coke is bringing their interactive Cherry Charm Experience to Pier Play. With samples and scenery to create a fun photo moment, on-site prints, and a charm bar where attendees can build their own cherry-themed keychain.Vitamin Glow Station by vitaminwater: No festival experience is complete without the full look. Vitaminwater–a refreshing drink with bold flavors, essential vitamins, and electrolytes–is setting up a beauty station where attendees grab complimentary hair tinsel while sampling vitaminwater and keeping their hydration on point.The -196 Lounge: Using Suntory’s unique Freeze Crush Infusion technology, whole fruit is frozen in liquid nitrogen at exactly -196°C, crushed, and then infused with premium vodka to capture the whole fruit flavor and create -196 Vodka Seltzer. Pier Play guests are invited to come by the lounge for a taste.Hornitos Tequila Bar: Hornitos Tequila, a premium tequila crafted with 100% blue agave, is hosting a cocktail bar for all guests. Bartenders will craft specialty cocktails including the specialty “Soft Heat Paloma Pink Edit” offering.AWAKE Chocolate Energy Oasis: AWAKE Chocolate–a rich, creamy chocolate with a caffeine boost equal to half a cup of coffee–will be onsite to keep revelers energized to dance throughout the night by offering samples of the delights, games and a unique photo moment.Dear Caviar: Where luxury meets exceptional taste. Dear Caviar is offering an exclusive, limited-time caviar tasting curated for Pier Play VIP guests.Delicious Minis Cannolis: VIP guests are invited to come by for a delectable complimentary cannoli from Delicious Minis.KYE Hair Experience Lounge: For the full luxury experience, VIP and backstage guests are invited to sit down with the talented team at KYE - Mark the Barber for complimentary haircuts and styling.Pioneer DJ by AlphaTheta Lab: AlphaTheta Pioneer will offer a complimentary learn-to-dj experience + DJ Booth, an educational experience where attendees learn DJing fundamentals.Pier Play guests can also power up with ChargerGoGo Charging Stations, dazzle their smiles with Hood Gems Tooth Gems and hands with Pinklicious Nails for nail application, and partake in the Hair Care Station by Silk the Rich with shampoo and conditioner.Pier Play isn’t just another festival; it’s the world’s most famous boardwalk, redesigned for a day of discovery and high-fidelity sound as soundtracked by: AMÉMÉ, whose sound is a living tapestry of Afro-house tribal percussion, complemented by ethereal vocals underpinned by the pulse of deep house and tech; The global debut of Âme Live Presents — a bold new chapter for the electronic mainstay who is expanding his celebrated live show with an ambitious new format that incorporates guest vocalists into the performance; And a curated roster of global talent, including a b2b set from AWEN and Xinobi, alongside French visionary Notre Dame, and rising talent Darina Chuz.Since 2023, Pier Play–which is moving into its fourth installment this turn– has stood alone as the first and only dance music festival of its kind on the Santa Monica Pier. By working in coordination with The Santa Monica Pier Foundation and the City of Santa Monica, the event has evolved into one of the city’s most anticipated festivals. The event is celebrated for its bright, colorful, and playful ethos.About RASARASA is a global experience ecosystem built at the intersection of technology, culture, and experiential innovation. Founded in 2021, RASA was established to elevate a new form of social entertainment rooted in strong values, cultural integrity, and global community impact. The mission? Bring joy to people at scale and revitalize underutilized spaces. Their portfolio includes the landmark Thrill City Festival at Six Flags Magic Mountain, Pier Play at the Santa Monica Pier, and L.A. Comic Con's Official After Party, Portalverse– all powered by their proprietary software engine that unifies community, data, and on-site operations into one seamless event optimization platform.

GHEIST | Live from Pier Play by RASA | May 2025

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