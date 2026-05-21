CARSON MAYOR & CITY COUNCIL RALLY WITH RESIDENTS AT WEINGART HOMEKEY SITE DEMANDING 100% UNHOUSED CSUDH STUDENT HOUSING

City of Carson Council and Residents Gather with signs urging to house CSUDH unhoused students

Community Members Gather at District 1 Site, Urging a Model Solution for 1,500 Unhoused CSUDH Students

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Weingart Primrose project is a permanent supportive housing development funded by California’s Project Homekey, which specialized in the acquisition and rapid conversion of a former Extended Stay America hotel into residential units. Located at 401 E. Albertoni Street in Carson's District 1, the site features 105 studio apartments equipped with on-site case management and supportive wraparound services designed to help individuals transition out of housing instability.The mobilization highlights a staggering crisis right in Carson's backyard. Data from the CSUDH Toro Cares Program reveals that 1,500 students—representing a massive one-tenth of the entire student body—are currently experiencing housing insecurity or homelessness. The City is advocating for this District 1 development to become a dedicated, historic model solution for these struggling scholars."Carson is proud to host CSUDH, but we cannot stand by while 1,500 of our brightest young minds are forced to face homelessness while pursuing an education," said Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes. "These students need to stabilize themselves as individuals first so they can focus on being students. Turning the Primrose project into 100% student housing is the most sensible, model solution this crisis demands."The crowd also heard from a local community member who spoke about the toll struggling students face financially, emphasizing that securing housing is the first step toward academic and lifelong success.With the rally concluded, the City of Carson and its community partners are keeping the pressure on the Weingart Center, calling for immediate dialogue to pivot the project’s scope to strictly serve CSUDH students in need.About the City of Carson:Known as the “Jewel of the South Bay,” the City of Carson is a 20-square-mile charter city in Los Angeles County celebrated as one of Southern California’s most diverse communities. Since its incorporation on February 20, 1968, Carson has evolved into a premier destination, famously becoming the first municipality to sign on as an official venue for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. In a historic milestone that coincides with the city’s upcoming 60th anniversary, Carson will host five key sporting events: track cycling, rugby sevens, tennis, field hockey, and archery.###

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