Musical Life Competition and Composer in Residence Concert at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall: May 28th 7:30 2026

2026 Musical Life Competition 1st Place Winners and Composers in Residence to perform at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall and Merkin Concert Hall

LARCHMONT, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- www.musicallife.org | info@musicallife.org

2026 FIRST PLACE WINNERS OF THE MUSICAL LIFE COMPETITION TO DEBUT AT WEILL RECITAL HALL AT CARNEGIE HALL ON MAY 28, 2026, 7:30 P.M.

2026 COMPOSERS IN RESIDENCE WILL HAVE THEIR ORIGINAL WORKS PREMIERED AT:

Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Merkin Concert Hall at Kaufman Music Center on Saturday, June 20, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

The Carnegie Hall Concert will feature Competition winners in piano, violin, and cello performing solo and small ensemble works by Bach, Mozart, Chopin, Brahms, Debussy, Ravel, Saint-Saëns, Herbert, Villa-Lobos, and others. Winners were selected through a live and virtual audition process in March from across the United States, Europe, and Canada.

Musical Life Competition First Place Winners: Amelia Josephine Bach, Federik Butje, Noah Cheng, Edwin Cheng, Aidan Guo, Annelise Hartlage, Dylan Jiang, Rachel Jimenez, Lauren Kang, Connor Kromer, Kai Lin, Scarlett Moran, Ming Chung Ng, Masao Patel, Elaine Sun, Brendan Tan, Melvyn Tang, Audrey Templin, Gabriel Van Kwawegen, Vander Vaubel, Jan Von Styp Rekowski, Lauren Whang, Qiyaqin Zhang.

A FEW FEATURED PERFORMERS

Rachel Jimenez, cello — Traveling from Columbia, Maryland for her Carnegie Hall debut, Rachel will perform the Rondo Concerto No. 2 in D Major by Jean-Baptiste Bréval/Louis Feuillard. She is also a winner of the Baltimore Symphony Youth Orchestra Concerto Competition.

Ming Chung Ng, piano — A resident of Irvine, California studying with John Gilmour. Ming will perform Preludes by Debussy and Prokofiev in his Carnegie Hall debut.

Kai Lin, violin — A student of Kimberly Fisher in Forest Hills, New York, Kai will perform Introduction et Rondo Capriccioso, Op. 28, and co-premiere Prärie-Nachthimmel für Violine und Cello with cellist Masao Patel.

Masao Patel, cello — A pupil of Alex Croxton at Special Music School in Brooklyn, New York, Masao will perform Movements II and III of the Victor Herbert Cello Concerto No. 2 in E minor. Masao will co-premiere Prärie-Nachthimmel für Violine und Cello with violinist Kai Lin.

Jan Von Styp Rekowski, piano (Germany) — Studying at the Musikgymnasium Schloss Belvedere in Berlin under Michael Dorner, Von Styp Rekowski recently received the Gold Medal at the Manolov International Music Competition. He will perform a movement from J. S. Bach’s Partita No. 2 and F. Chopin’s Étude in A minor.

2026 COMPOSERS IN RESIDENCE

Composer, Gaoyuan Thomas Cheng (Canada) attends Westmount Charter Mid-High School and studies composition with Sarah Konecsni. The premiere of his composition Prärie-Nachthimmel für Violine und Cello will take place at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall on May 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Composer, Theo Tavi Hein, an honors student at Mannes Prep in New York, will premiere two works — Anxiety (for piano, inspired by Rashid Johnson’s Untitled Anxious Audience) and Violin Sonata No. 1, II. Meditation — at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center on June 20, 2026, at 6:00 p.m.

THE COMPETITION

Musical Life Competition is an international competition open to pianists and string players of all educational backgrounds, up to 18 years of age. Composers in Residence is a special opportunity for rising composers (ages 20 and under) to have original works premiered at world-class New York City venues. “Musical Life Foundation gives personal attention to each Competition Winner and Composer in Residence, helping guide their careers in the formative years,” says Emilia Oskotsky, Founder and Executive Director. “We believe Carnegie Hall performances should remain sacred and earned by hard work, talent, and dedication.”

2026 Jury: Dr. Tereza Lee (piano), Tamila Azadaliyeva (piano), Nicholas Pappone (strings), Grigory Smirnov (composition).

ABOUT MUSICAL LIFE FOUNDATION

Musical Life Foundation is a New York-based 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing meaningful talent development opportunities for emerging musicians and composers. Founded by accomplished pianist, pedagogue, and artistic curator Emilia Oskotsky, the Foundation provides performance opportunities, professional artistic development, and a platform for the next generation of musicians to connect with concert audiences.

TICKETS

Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall Tickets: $65, May 28, 7:30 PM

Merkin Concert Hall at Kaufman Music Center Tickets: $50, June 20, 6:00 PM

For a full list of 2026 First Place Winners and Composers in Residence, full biographies, or complimentary press tickets, please contact Musical Life Foundation:

www.musicallife.org | info@musicallife.org

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