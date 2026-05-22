First-Ever Betrayal Trauma Awareness Day Launches May 25 to Confront an Overlooked Mental Health Crisis

Beth Fischer, M.Ed., betrayal trauma expert, author of On the Other Side of Pain: Healing After Betrayal, and creator of Betrayal Trauma Awareness Day

Expert Says Betrayal Trauma After Infidelity Is a Deeply Misunderstood Mental Health Crisis That Often Treats the Betrayed Partner as “the Problem”

Infidelity isn’t just emotional pain. It’s a nervous system injury.” — Beth Fischer, M.Ed.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new awareness initiative launching May 25 is calling attention to what betrayal trauma experts and betrayed partners alike describe as a widespread but deeply misunderstood mental health crisis surrounding infidelity.

Created by betrayal trauma expert Beth Fischer, M.Ed., the first-ever Betrayal Trauma Awareness Day aims to challenge longstanding narratives that frame infidelity primarily as a relationship problem while overlooking the severe psychological and nervous system injury many betrayed partners experience after discovering infidelity.

According to Fischer, millions of betrayed partners are silently experiencing panic, hypervigilance, intrusive thoughts, emotional flooding, sleeplessness, anxiety, nervous system dysregulation, and PTSD-like symptoms after infidelity, yet many are still being told to simply “forgive,” “move on,” or focus on saving the relationship.

“Betrayal trauma after infidelity is being misunderstood as a relationship issue when many betrayed partners are actually experiencing legitimate trauma responses,” Fischer says. “For far too long, betrayed partners have been treated like they are the problem instead of recognizing that many are trauma survivors struggling to stabilize after profound emotional betrayal.”

A Collective Correction of Misunderstood Betrayal Trauma Symptoms

Betrayal Trauma Awareness Day was created to spark what Fischer calls “a collective correction” around how infidelity recovery is understood inside counseling, mental health conversations, and broader culture.

For decades, infidelity counseling has largely focused on rebuilding trust, improving communication, reconciliation, and “saving the marriage.” But Fischer believes this framework often overlooks the betrayed partner’s mental health entirely.

“Many betrayed partners enter counseling while still trapped in survival mode,” Fischer explains. “Their nervous system is dysregulated. They cannot sleep. They are emotionally flooded. They are experiencing severe anxiety and trauma symptoms. Yet the focus often immediately becomes fixing the relationship before their trauma has even been acknowledged.”

According to Fischer, this can leave betrayed partners feeling even more emotionally destabilized, blamed, dismissed, ashamed of how deeply they are struggling, or pressured into reconciliation before they feel emotionally safe.

Why Betrayal Trauma Awareness Day Matters

Betrayal Trauma Awareness Day seeks to shift the public conversation around infidelity from simply “saving the relationship” to recognizing the profound mental health impact betrayal can have on the individual.

“This awareness day exists because suffering in silence is no longer acceptable,” Fischer says. “No more minimizing betrayal trauma. No more treating trauma responses as weakness. And no more making betrayed partners feel crazy because they cannot simply ‘forgive and forget.’”

Fischer believes many betrayed partners have spent years believing something was wrong with them when their mind and body were actually responding exactly as trauma science predicts after profound betrayal.

“Mental health conversations cannot continue excluding betrayal trauma,” Fischer says. “For many people, infidelity is not just heartbreak. It becomes a mental health event.”

A Growing Trauma-Informed Movement

Through her educational platforms, courses, social media channels, and her book On the Other Side of Pain: Healing After Betrayal, Fischer has become a leading voice advocating for trauma-informed betrayal recovery. More than 20,000 people worldwide have turned to her work for support after betrayal trauma, while her educational content on betrayal trauma and nervous system healing has reached millions across social media.

Betrayal Trauma Awareness Day will include a large-scale awareness campaign across social media, educational platforms, email outreach, and public conversations focused on validating betrayed partners and expanding awareness around the psychological impact of infidelity.

More information about Betrayal Trauma Awareness Day can be found at https://healingwithbeth.com/betrayal-trauma-awareness-day.

Supporters are encouraged to participate on May 25 by sharing educational resources, supportive messages, and awareness content using the hashtag: #BetrayalTraumaAwarenessDay.

About Beth Fischer, M.Ed.

Beth Fischer, M.Ed., is a betrayal trauma expert, founder of Healing Families LLC, and creator of The Betrayal Trauma Healing Method®. Through her educational work, courses, and social platforms, Beth helps betrayed partners understand the psychological and nervous system impact of infidelity and betrayal trauma. Her work focuses on trauma-informed healing after infidelity, emotional stabilization, and helping individuals rebuild self-trust after betrayal.

Media Contact:

Beth Fischer, M.Ed.

Press@CoachBethFischer.com

HealingWithBeth.com

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