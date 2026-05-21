Forbes Recognizes Collins Family Movers Among Chicago's Best Movers for 2026

Collins Family Movers

Chicago's trusted family-owned movers join Forbes' 2026 list of top moving companies, recognized for transparent pricing and BBB A+ accredited service

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collins Family Movers has been recognized by Forbes as one of the best moving companies in Chicago for 2026, underscoring the company’s growing reputation for reliable service, transparent pricing and customer-focused support across the greater Chicago area. Forbes’ annual list evaluates relocation providers on a range of criteria, including customer reviews, service offerings, safety and insurance practices, and overall value. Collins Family Movers’ inclusion on the 2026 list highlights its performance across local, regional and cross-country moves, as well as its emphasis on careful handling of customers’ belongings. Serving households and businesses throughout Chicagoland, Collins Family Movers offers professional crews, detailed planning and tailored services for apartment moves, single-family homes, office relocations and specialty items.The company’s experience as long distance movers has contributed to its reputation among customers who require coordinated interstate moves with predictable timelines and clear communication. In addition to traditional loading and transport, the company provides packing and unpacking assistance, furniture disassembly and reassembly, and options for short- and long-term storage. Its trained movers follow structured processes designed to reduce damage risk, minimize downtime and help customers navigate building regulations, elevator reservations and parking constraints common in dense urban neighborhoods. The Forbes recognition comes at a time when many Chicago residents and businesses are seeking a dependable moving company amid ongoing shifts in housing demand, hybrid work patterns and regional relocation trends. Collins Family Movers continues to focus on consistent service delivery, clear estimates and responsive coordination before, during and after moving day. For more information on services or to request a quote, customers can visit the company’s website or contact Collins Family Movers directly.About Collins Family Movers:Collins Family Movers is a Chicago-based moving company providing residential and commercial relocation services throughout the greater Chicago area and beyond. Built on family values and a commitment to dependable service, the company offers local and long-distance moving, packing and unpacking, furniture disassembly and reassembly, and storage solutions. Its trained crews focus on careful handling, transparent communication and punctual execution, helping customers manage moves from apartments, condos, single-family homes and offices with reduced stress and downtime. Collins Family Movers combines professional standards with a customer-first approach to deliver efficient, reliable moving experiences.

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