Metacarpal Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Ortho-Reha Neuhof for Revolutionary Body-Powered Hand

The Metacarpal GEM is the world's first multi-articulated body-powered prosthetic hand, built for durability and real life

We are delighted to be partnering with Ortho-Reha Neuhof to bring the Metacarpal GEM to clinicians and users across Germany.” — Fergal Mackie, Founder and CEO of Metacarpal

EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nürnberg, Germany – Metacarpal , a UK-based innovator in upper limb prosthetic technology, is proud to announce a new distribution agreement with Ortho-Reha Neuhof GmbH , a long-established German specialist distributor in orthopedic and prosthetic technology. This partnership brings Metacarpal’s world-first multi-articulating mechanical hand, Metacarpal GEM, to the German market, giving clinicians and users access to a high-performance alternative to traditional myoelectric and basic mechanical devices.The Metacarpal GEM hand represents a major advance in upper limb prosthetics. While it offers the appearance and multi-functional grip capabilities associated with a bionic hand, it is entirely body-powered, removing the need for batteries, sensors, and charging while delivering durability, reliability, and responsive control in everyday use.“We are delighted to be partnering with Ortho-Reha Neuhof to bring the Metacarpal GEM to clinicians and users across Germany,” said Fergal Mackie, Founder and CEO of Metacarpal. “Germany is a major market for advanced prosthetic care, and Ortho-Reha Neuhof’s long-standing expertise, strong customer relationships, and reputation for quality make them the ideal partner to introduce a new category of upper limb device to this market.”“At Ortho-Reha Neuhof, we are always looking for solutions that meaningfully expand what is possible for people living with upper limb loss,” said Ingo Knie, CEO at Ortho-Reha Neuhof GmbH. “We are excited to work with Metacarpal to bring the next generation of body-powered upper limb devices to the German market. The Metacarpal GEM offers an impressive combination of advanced function, intuitive control, and robust everyday reliability, giving clinicians and patients a compelling new option in upper limb prosthetic care.”The Metacarpal GEM hand uses a unique Reactive Grasp TechnologyTM that gives users an automatically adaptable grasp, and paired with the ability to alternate between different grip patterns through simple body movements. Its robust construction makes it well-suited to demanding daily use, including activities that can be challenging for electronic prosthetic systems.Under the agreement, German prosthetists will be able to access the Metacarpal GEM and related accessories through Ortho-Reha Neuhof. Product support, training, and clinical guidance will be available through Ortho-Reha Neuhof’s established commercial and technical network, which includes dedicated sales and technical field support across Germany and surrounding markets.For more information about Metacarpal products in Germany, please visit Ortho-Reha Neuhof at www.ortho-reha-neuhof.de or contact the team at info@ortho-reha-neuhof.de.About MetacarpalMetacarpal is a medical device manufacturer specializing in body-powered upper-limb prosthetics. Headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland, the company develops prosthetic hands designed to improve long-term outcomes for people with upper-limb amputations through durable, multi-articulating, body-powered technology.About Ortho-Reha Neuhof GmbHOrtho-Reha Neuhof is a German specialist distributor for orthopaedic and prosthetic technology based in Nuremberg. The company serves as a specialist trade partner for orthopaedic technology, combining decades of experience with a broad product portfolio across prosthetics and orthotics, supported by education, workshops, and technical expertise.

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