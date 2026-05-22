The Advocates announces Denver office opening, expands Colorado car accident and personal injury practice

The Denver Advocates Attorneys

The Advocates expands in Denver, offering experienced car accident legal help, client-focused support, and guidance for Colorado injury victims.

“At The Advocates, we believe people deserve more than generic legal help. They deserve attorneys who listen, understand the facts of the case, and take action based on the client’s specific needs.” — Damian Kidd

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Advocates announced the opening of its Denver office, expanding the firm's Colorado presence and adding local capacity for car accident and personal injury matters. The move gives the firm a physical presence in Denver as it develops its Colorado practice and serves clients dealing with injuries, insurance claims, property damage, and related civil matters after motor vehicle accidents.The Denver office marks a new step in the firm's regional growth. The Advocates has operated in neighboring markets for years and is now extending that footprint into Colorado through its Denver location and Colorado website, https://advocatescolorado.com/ . The firm said the new office will focus on car accident and personal injury cases involving driver negligence, disputed liability, significant medical treatment, lost income, and other issues that often follow serious collisions.The expansion comes as Denver continues to grow and road use across the metro area remains heavy. For people involved in crashes, the first days after an accident often involve medical appointments, insurance contacts, vehicle damage assessments, and questions about what records and evidence should be preserved. The Advocates said the Denver office is intended to provide local access for individuals and families who need legal evaluation of those matters and want representation in Colorado-based claims."Opening an office in Denver is a practical step for our firm," said Damian Kidd, Managing Partner. "We have been building toward a Colorado presence, and this office gives us a local base for car accident and personal injury work in the Denver market."According to the firm, the Denver office will handle a range of accident-related cases, including rear-end crashes, intersection collisions, distracted driving claims, uninsured and under insured motorist issues, and cases involving disputed fault. The office will also address broader personal injury matters when a client's injuries extend beyond the immediate property damage claim and require additional legal review of treatment costs, wage loss, and liability questions.The Advocates said its approach in Colorado will follow the same case-handling structure it uses in other markets. That includes early review of the facts, collection of available records, analysis of insurance issues, and direct communication with clients about deadlines, documentation, and case status. In many accident matters, those early steps affect how a claim develops, especially when witness statements, crash reports, photographs, medical records, and repair information need to be gathered quickly.For many people, the legal side of an accident case begins before they know the full extent of their injuries or the likely cost of treatment. Some clients are also dealing with missed work, rental vehicle issues, or questions about how conversations with insurers may affect the claim. The Advocates said the Denver office will focus on those practical issues as part of its Colorado practice, rather than limiting its role to court filings or settlement discussions later in the process."Our goal is to give clients a structured way to deal with the aftermath of a crash," Kidd said. "That means reviewing the facts, identifying what documentation matters, and helping people understand the legal and insurance issues tied to their case."The firm said Denver was selected because it provides a central location for serving clients in a growing Colorado market. In addition to handling local matters, the office is expected to support broader case intake and coordination for the firm'sColorado operations. The Advocates said that having a Denver location will help streamline consultations, document review, and ongoing communication for clients whose cases require continued follow-up over a period of months.The Colorado expansion also connects with the firm's existing presence in Idaho. Kidd has been an attorney with The Advocates Injury Attorneys since 2007 and currently serves as Managing Partner of The Idaho Advocates. Information about the Idaho office is available at https://idahoadvocates.com/ . The firm said that experience has informed the operational structure now being used for its Denver launch, including intake processes, case review procedures, and client communication standards.Although the Denver office will center on car accident and personal injury matters, the firm said the broader purpose of the launch is to establish a long-term Colorado practice with local accessibility. For accident victims, location can matter in practical ways, especially when documents need to be signed, questions need to be answered quickly, or ongoing treatment changes the scope of the claim. The Advocates said its Denver office is meant to address that need through a direct Colorado presence rather than remote-only intake.The firm added that the office opening is part of a broader effort to expand operations in markets where demand for accident-related legal services continues to increase. In Colorado, that work will begin with Denver and the surrounding area, with the firm's website serving as the primary public information hub for the new office. The Colorado site includes information about the firm's car accident and personal injury practice and contact details for prospective clients seeking an initial consultation.

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