Grasse Sends Major Affordability Initiatives to Governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Fighting to restore affordability for Illinois households, state Rep. Nicolle Grasse, D-Arlington Heights, is advancing a series of bills to the governor’s desk cutting costs on everyday purchases and utilities, banning gimmicks that raise prices and requiring businesses fairly compensate consumers.

“Too many people in our community and across Illinois are facing enormous challenges at the hands of an affordability crisis, and easing the cost-of-living has been my priority from day one,” Grasse said. “New laws ensuring coupons are honored, cracking down on hidden fees that jack up prices of everyday goods, strengthening consumer protections and fostering transparency when setting utility rates will help make life easier for those who need it most. These are just some of the steps I’ve taken to make Illinois more affordable and the work is not nearly done. I’m confident there will be more legislative victories in the coming days.”

While federal policies and international instability are making everything more expensive, Grasse is taking charge of what Illinois can control, and championing policy to provide some immediate relief.

Grasse worked to pass the following cost-cutting measures:

House Bill 45: Expands access to savings by requiring retailers to honor all advertised sales or coupons, even if customers cannot access an app or operate digital coupons. House Bill 228: Cracks down on junk fees and hidden costs by requiring businesses disclose all mandatory fees and charges added on top of an advertised purchase price.



House Bill 4044: Strengthens consumer rights by banning no-return policies that limit customers to store credit for unused, unopened items for most purchases.

House Bill 4514: Allows residents to voice opposition to general rate increases by requiring public utility companies fully inform residents of their rights prior to a rate proposal.

All four measures successfully advanced through House and Senate chambers. They await the governor’s consideration before being signed into law.

“In addition to passing these laws and many others, I’m putting in the hours crafting a balanced budget that provides the most vulnerable among us with the services they need while helping build a stronger future for this community,” Grasse said. “Affordability was a priority from the start, and now we’re seeing that pay off.”