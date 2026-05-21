Mah Sends Major Affordability Initiatives to Governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Theresa Mah, D-Chicago, advanced a series of bills to the governor’s desk cutting costs on everyday purchases and utilities, banning gimmicks that raise prices, and requiring businesses to fairly compensate consumers.

“Illinois families can only stretch their budgets and hard-earned dollars so far, and they’re sacrificing their futures just to get by,” Mah said. “My constituents sent me to Springfield with one singular mandate: bring costs down. We can’t stop the president’s tariff schemes, costly foreign wars or the resulting skyrocketing prices we see back home, but we can do everything we can to fight this out-of-touch agenda and deliver real relief.”

While federal policies and international instability are making everything more expensive, Mah is taking charge of what Illinois can control, and championing policy to provide some immediate relief.

Mah worked to pass the following cost-cutting measures:

House Bill 45: Expands access to savings by requiring retailers to honor all advertised sales or coupons, even if customers cannot access an app or operate digital coupons. House Bill 228: Cracks down on junk fees and hidden costs by requiring businesses to disclose all mandatory fees and charges added on top of an advertised purchase price.



House Bill 4044: Strengthens consumer rights by banning no-return policies that limit customers to store credit for unused, unopened items for most purchases.

House Bill 4514: Allows residents to voice opposition to general rate increases by requiring public utility companies fully inform residents of their rights prior to a rate proposal.

All four measures successfully advanced through House and Senate chambers, and now await the governor’s consideration.