Crawford Bill Expanding Apprenticeships in Barbering and Cosmetology Across Illinois Sent to Governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- State Rep. Michael Crawford, D-Chicago, is advancing legislation to the governor’s desk that creates apprenticeship pathways in the barbering and cosmetology industries across Illinois.

“For many Illinoisans, careers in barbering and cosmetology can provide economic opportunity, entrepreneurship, and long-term stability,” Crawford said. “This legislation creates an additional pathway into these professions by allowing individuals to earn as they learn through paid, hands-on training while working toward professional licensure.”

Crawford-led House Bill 3460 creates apprenticeship pathways for individuals pursuing licensure in barbering, cosmetology, esthetics, and nail technology professions. The measure expands opportunities for individuals seeking affordable career training options while helping businesses develop skilled workers.

Traditional barber and cosmetology schools will remain important and valuable options for education and training throughout Illinois. House Bill 3460 creates another pathway for individuals who may benefit from an apprenticeship model that combines workforce training with practical experience.

“Apprenticeships give people the opportunity to build skills, gain real-world experience, and earn income at the same time,” Crawford said. “By creating these pathways, we are helping reduce financial barriers to entering these professions while strengthening Illinois’ workforce and supporting small businesses across our communities.”

House Bill 3460 has passed both chambers of the General Assembly and now awaits the governor’s signature.