Morris Bill Protecting Patients from Medical Debt Sent to Governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Yolonda Morris, D-Chicago, advanced legislation to the governor’s desk that would protect Illinois patients from losing their homes because of unpaid medical debt.

“No one should fear losing their home because they needed medical care,” Morris said. “Healthcare is a necessity, and families already struggling with medical bills should not face the added threat of losing the place they call home. A medical emergency can happen to anyone, and Illinois residents deserve the peace of mind of focusing on recovery without the risk of losing their homes.”

Morris-backed House Bill 4461 would prohibit hospitals from placing liens on a patient’s primary residence while seeking repayment of medical debt, addressing concerns about aggressive collection practices that have included liens on homes for debts as low as $2,000. The legislation also responds to a broader crisis in which medical debt is one of the leading causes of bankruptcy in the United States, with nearly half of adults reporting difficulty affording healthcare costs, according to the National Library of Medicine.

House Bill 4461 passed both chambers and now awaits action from Gov. JB Pritzker.